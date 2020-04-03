Coor's Annual Report (incl. Sustainability Report) for 2019 is Available on the Group's Website as of Today

The Annual Report describes Coor's operations, strategy and performance for the fiscal year 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Report is now available as a digital version at https://annualreport2019.coor.com/en/ or https://www.coor.com/investors/Reports-and-presentations/.

The printed version will be distributed to shareholders and others that specifically have requested a printed report. It can also be ordered at www.coor.com, or via email to ir@coor.com.

This information is information that Coor Service Management Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CEST on 3 April, 2020.

For more information, please visit www.coor.se or contact:

Klas Elmberg

CFO and IR-director

+46 10 559 65 80

klas.elmberg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn

Communications Director, Coor

+46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

