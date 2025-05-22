Cooltra reaches €60 million in revenue in 2024, up 32% year-on-year, and continues its European expansion

All the company's business lines increased revenue compared to the previous year, especially the B2C segment, which represents 76% of total revenue

The acquisition of Cityscoot in France and felyx in the Netherlands has strengthened Cooltra's leadership in the shared mobility sector, with a 50% market share in the cities where it operates

In 2025, the company will roll out two new electric bike models, targeting both private users and businesses

BARCELONA, Spain, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooltra Group, the European leader in sustainable two-wheeled mobility, continues to pursue its national and international growth and consolidation strategy, closing the 2024 financial year with a turnover of €60 million – a 32% increase compared to the previous year – and maintaining a positive EBITDA since 2019. Its expansion strategy and entry into new markets were further reinforced through the acquisitions of Cityscoot in France and felyx in the Netherlands.

This positive revenue trend stems from solid growth across all business areas, particularly within the B2C segment, which generated €45 million in turnover. This includes shared mobility services across Europe (operated by Cooltra and felyx in the Netherlands and Belgium), as well as short- and long-term rentals for private individuals.

The B2B segment – renting for companies and public institutions – also showed stable growth, with turnover reaching €14.5 million, up 4% from 2023.

"2024 has been a pivotal year for Cooltra, consolidating our leadership in sustainable two-wheeled mobility across Europe. The integration of Cityscoot and felyx has strengthened our presence in key markets and enables us to continue delivering accessible and efficient solutions to our users. Despite market challenges, we continue to grow steadily – a testament to the strength of our business model and a clear incentive to stay the course," said Timo Buetefisch, Co-founder and CEO of Cooltra.

Shared mobility: reinforcing leadership in Europe

The B2C division remained Cooltra's main growth driver, closing the year with €45 million in turnover (+42%), largely thanks to the success of its sharing services (e-mopeds and e-bikes rented by the minute), which accounted for €40.2 million. Growth was fuelled by expansion into new cities and increasing user demand. In 2024, Cooltra added 15 new cities in the Netherlands and Belgium through the integration of felyx, reaching a total of 23 cities across six countries.

The shared fleet also saw a significant boost, now comprising more than 16,000 fully electric vehicles. Barcelona was a key growth area, with Cooltra tripling its fleet to 1,950 e-mopeds and adding seven new municipalities, thanks to the metropolitan sharing project promoted by the AMB (Barcelona Metropolitan Area) in October.

In addition to sharing, short- and medium-term private rentals also improved on 2023 figures, generating €4.6 million in turnover. As part of its commitment to innovation and customer convenience, Cooltra successfully rolled out its Click&Ride system last year, allowing customers to book, collect and return vehicles without visiting a physical shop.

Cooltra's renting services reach new B2B markets

The B2B division now accounts for a quarter of the company's total revenue, with €14.5 million in turnover – a 4% increase on the previous year. The fleet has also grown, now exceeding 8,000 vehicles (+11%). Entry into new markets – the Netherlands and Belgium – and contracts with key clients such as Flink have been key contributors.

Germany also showed positive momentum thanks to contracts with Flink and the addition of Domino's Pizza. Once again, the food delivery sector is driving the highest demand for rented fleets.

As for public sector contracts, Cooltra delivered 156 two-wheeled vehicles in 2024. Over the past five years, the company has supplied more than 1,000 motorbikes – both rented and sold – to various national police forces.

2025: the year of the e-bike for Cooltra

In 2025, Cooltra is strengthening its focus on e-bikes. Throughout the year, the company will roll out a new shared electric bike model within its B2C division, currently being deployed in the Netherlands and soon launching in Barcelona with 600 new units.

In the B2B segment, Cooltra is preparing to unveil a proprietary e-bike – designed and manufactured entirely in Europe – developed specifically to meet the needs of delivery and logistics companies.

Note: All financial figures in this press release are currently under audit and may be subject to change.

