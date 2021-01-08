Conveyor System Market worth $10.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Conveyor System Market by Industry (Retail & Distribution, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Electronic, Mining, & Airport), Type (Belt, Roller, Overhead, Floor, Pallet, Crescent, Cable, Bucket, Others) Component, Operation, & Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Conveyor System Market size is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, from an estimated value of USD 8.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Higher adoption of automation processes in various end-use industries and rising demand for handling larger volumes of goods are the driving factors that are expected to boost the Conveyor System Market. The constant R&D efforts by conveyor system manufacturers to modernize the industry will offer favorable opportunities for manufacturers and propel the demand for automated conveyor systems in the coming years.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Conveyor System Market"

164 – Tables

57 – Figures

252 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31314058

Airport industry in Europe is expected to drive the market from 2020 to 2025

In the airport industry, the increasing traffic at airports has increased the need for the expansion, modernization, and development of new airports. For example, Germany's long-delayed Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) is expected to be operational during the last quarter of 2020. Italy's new Brescia-Verona Airport is also expected to be completed by 31st December 2020. Similar developments are currently underway in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India. The Airport Authority of India has planned the development of 100 airports by 2024, while China has announced plans to build 215 new airports by 2035. In the airport industry, conveyor belts are used in airports for passenger luggage in which, belt and tri planar types dominate the global airport conveyor belts market.

Food & beverage industry in North America is expected to be the second largest market in 2020

The food & beverage industry is influenced by factors such as economic growth, research and technological developments, food safety regulations and, most importantly, changes in consumer lifestyles and demand. Conveyor systems used in the food & beverage industry are classified into two major categories—food processing and packaging & labeling. The US is home to various key players in the food & beverage industry such as PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Tyson Foods, Kraft Foods, Kellogg's Company, and others. Due to stringent quality regulations in the food processing and packaging industry, many of the industry players use conveyor systems as modes of transportation, conveying food products from one station to another.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=31314058

Europe is projected to be the largest market

The market in Europe is projected to be the largest by 2025. Growth can be attributed to the increasing e-commerce in the region. The focus on infrastructure and increase in demand for material handling from the warehouse and pharmaceutical companies during the COVID-19 crisis has increased the demand for conveyor systems. Germany has one of the largest manufacturing sectors in Europe and offers significant opportunities for suppliers of conveyor systems.

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), and Fives Group (France) are expected to be the market leaders. These players have adopted strategies such as supply orders, new product development, expansions, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions to increase their share and diversify and strengthen their business networks in the Conveyor System Market.

Browse Related Reports:

Baggage Handling System Market by Mode (Airport, Marine, Rail), Solution (Check-In, Screening & Load, Conveying & Sorting, Unload & Reclaim), Check-In (Assisted, Self), Conveying (Conveyor, DCV), Tracking (Barcode, RFID), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyor and Sortation Systems, Cranes, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Software & Services, Function, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/conveyor-systems-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/conveyor-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets