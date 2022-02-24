HELSINKI, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 24 February 2022 at 11.40 a.m. EET

Conveyance of Caverion Corporation's own shares pursuant to Restricted Share Plan and the related directed share issue

The Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation has decided on a directed share issue without payment for Caverion's Restricted Share Plan 2019–2021 reward payment. The decision on the directed share issue without payment is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 24 March 2021.

In the directed share issue without payment, 55,020 Caverion Corporation shares held by the company have on 24 February 2024 been conveyed to 22 key employees according to the terms and conditions of the plan. No new shares will be issued in connection with the plan and therefore the plan will have no diluting effect. Prior to the directed share issue, Caverion held a total of 2,502,467 treasury shares, of which 2,447,447 treasury shares remain with the company after the conveyance.

Caverion Corporation's Board of Directors decided in December 2015 on establishment of the new share-based long-term incentive plan. In December 2018 the Board of Directors decided on the commencement of a new plan period for the years 2019 - 2021. Further details about the plan are available in the stock exchange releases announced on 18 December 2015 and 18 December 2018. The key aim of the plan is, among others, to align the interests of the shareholders and the senior management in order to promote shareholder value creation, to commit the key senior management to the company and its strategic targets and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on the ownership of the company's shares.

Anne Viitala, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 40 511 6151, anne.viitala@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

