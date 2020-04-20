Conversocial Offers Apple Business Chat to Help Businesses Connect With Customers via Messaging

Powering conversational customer experiences across Apple products for businesses like retailer Lush Cosmetics

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversocial today announced its customers are now able to use Apple Business Chat, a new way for users to communicate directly with businesses using the Messages app on Apple products.

Chat Suggest on the Lush Cosmetics website allows customers to skip waiting on hold on a phone call, and be routed to Apple Business Chat to message the brand via bots and agents enabled by Conversocial.com.

"We are proud to support Apple Business Chat, which offers a powerful, engaging new way for businesses to connect with their customers where they are and when they want, using the Messages app on Apple products," said Ido Bornstein-HaCohen, CEO of Conversocial. "Businesses that use Conversocial can easily sign up to use Apple Business Chat beta to power conversational messaging."

Conversocial customers can use Apple Business Chat to deliver a truly conversational customer experience, bringing both human contact center agents and virtual assistants together into messaging to deliver quick responses to FAQs, handle customer service issues or allow customers to quickly and securely pay for items directly within Messages using Apple Pay. With Business Chat, customers can always reach a live person and are always in control of whether they share any contact information with a business.

"We are really pleased to be offering Apple Business Chat to provide customers with an easy and convenient way of connecting with us," commented Naomi Rankin, Customer Care Manager with UK based Lush Cosmetics, who uses Conversocial's Conversational Customer Experience Platform to connect with customers with Apple Business Chat . "We always welcome the chance to try new ways to enhance our customers' experience with Lush, and to communicate with the wider Lush Community."

Conversocial enables businesses to connect both bots and agents on one platform, ensuring a seamless hand-off between the two. Conversocial's platform includes an agent workspace, which is purpose-built to help live agents efficiently communicate with customers across messaging channels, as well as a bot development product, allowing companies like Lush Cosmetics to build and launch virtual assistants focused on key use cases that complement Apple Business Chat.

To start an Apple Business Chat conversation, customers can tap the Messages icon on a businesses's website. In iOS 13, when a user taps to call a supported business phone number, iOS offers a suggestion to start a Business Chat instead. If they choose 'message', a conversation with the company's agents will open instantly in the Messages app, and users can take their time responding when it's convenient.

Apple Business Chat is now available in beta for users and businesses worldwide, and is built into iOS 11.3 or later. The new chat suggestions feature is available starting with iOS 13. For more information visit: apple.com/ios/business-chat.

About Conversocial

Your customers have moved to messaging — your brand should too. Conversocial simplifies how brands communicate with their customers by combining human agents and bots in a single platform. The result; frictionless customer experiences throughout the customer lifecycle that enhance customer loyalty and drive revenue — at scale. In 2019 the company acquired Assist, a leading enterprise chatbot platform, providing its customers with an advanced, integrated experience across bot and human agents. For more information, please visit www.conversocial.com.

Partnering with hundreds of forward-thinking brands such as Audi, Tesco, Hertz, British Airways, and Alaska Airlines to help them deliver a better customer experience, Conversocial has a global team of people passionate about helping brands build and scale meaningful relationships with their customers.

