Converge Technology Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three and six months period ended June 30, 2023 ("Q2-23"). All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Financial Summary

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

In $000s except per share amounts

Q2 2023 Q2 2022

H1 2023 H1 2022 Gross Sales1

957,219 729,678

1,922,477 1,403,607 Revenue

665,813 515,196

1,344,011 1,009,236 Gross profit (GP)

175,672 133,152

347,260 242,196 Gross profit (GP) %

26.4 % 25.8 %

25.8 % 24.0 % Adjusted EBITDA1

41,527 39,187

82,735 68,836 Adjusted EBITDA1 as a % of GP

23.6 % 29.4 %

23.8 % 28.4 % Adjusted EBITDA1 as a % of Revenue

6.2 % 7.6 %

6.2 % 6.8 % Net (loss) income

(4,495) 11,678

(7,856) 9,270 Adjusted net income1

$25,124 29,900

$49,565 52,410 Adjusted EPS1

$0.12 $0.14

$0.24 $0.24

Q2-23 Financial Highlights:

Gross sales 1 of $957.2 million compared to $729.7 million in Q2-22; an increase of $227.5 million or 31%

of compared to in Q2-22; an increase of or 31% Gross services sales 1 of $317.2 million increased by 33% year-over-year

of increased by 33% year-over-year Gross Profit of $175.7 million compared to $133.1 million in Q2-22; an increase of $42.5 million or 32%

compared to in Q2-22; an increase of or 32% Organic gross profit growth for Q2-23 was 2.5% driven by 14.4% increase in services organic gross profit

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $41.5 million , increasing from $39.2 million in Q2-22 by 6%

, increasing from in Q2-22 by 6% Revenue for Q2-23 of $665.8 million , an increase of 29% over Q2-22

, an increase of 29% over Q2-22 Product Bookings backlog 2 at the end of Q2-23 was $447.6 million

at the end of Q2-23 was Achieved 112 net new logos3 in Q2-23, securing 215 net new logos in H1-23

___________________________________ 1 This is a Non-IFRS measure (including non-IFRS ratio) and not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this news release for definitions, uses and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures. 2 Bookings backlog is calculated as purchase orders received from customers not yet delivered at the end of the fiscal period for North America Region. 3 Statistic based on North American Region.

Q2-23 Business Highlights & Subsequent to Quarter

Board of Directors authorize second quarter dividend of $0.01 per common share to be paid on September 22 nd , 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8 th , 2023

per common share to be paid on , 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on , 2023 Converge concluded its previously announced NCIB program after purchasing 4.28 million shares throughout Q2-23

The Company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange approved the Company's Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 19,427,276 common shares. All common shares acquired by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled

"Converge continued to execute on its cross-sell strategy throughout the second quarter and drove high value solutions with clients by leveraging our advisory, implementation, and managed services across all practice areas. Today 60% of Converge sales representatives in North America are now driving more than 4 solution areas with their clients," said Greg Berard, Converge Global CEO. "In today's IT environment, Converge continues to shape and transform innovation, revolutionizing client-technology interactions. A distinguishing reason clients continue to partner with Converge is our ability to provide end-to-end solutions for cloud, hardware, and software, all while leveraging the technical expertise required for effective professional and managed services. Converge has built a unique set of skills supported by foundational partnerships across Analytics, AI, Cloud, and Cybersecurity and will continue to develop leading solutions to adapt with our clients' growing needs. I am extremely proud of our team's performance which has resulted in record gross profit in Q2-23."

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets





Current





Cash

$ 78,443 $ 159,890 Restricted cash

2,611 5,230 Trade and other receivables

781,330 781,683 Inventories

160,411 158,430 Prepaid expenses and other assets

23,337 23,046





1,046,132 1,128,279 Non-current





Other assets

17,943 4,646 Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net

73,659 88,352 Intangible assets, net

419,403 463,751 Goodwill

561,283 563,848 Total assets

$ 2,118,420 $ 2,248,876









Liabilities





Current





Trade and other payables

$ 814,855 $ 824,924 Other financial liabilities

63,082 123,932 Deferred revenue

47,475 60,210 Borrowings

398 421,728 Income taxes payable

7,816 7,112





933,626 1,437,906 Non-current





Other financial liabilities

51,701 77,183 Borrowings

429,909 - Deferred tax liabilities

88,278 102,977 Total liabilities

$ 1,503,514 $ 1,618,066









Shareholders' equity





Common shares

604,144 595,019 Contributed surplus

9,243 7,919 Exchange rights

- 1,705 Accumulated other comprehensive income

156 13,708 Deficit

(27,186) (18,441) Total equity attributable to shareholders of Converge

586,357 599,910 Non-controlling interest

28,549 30,900



614,906 630,810 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,118,420 $ 2,248,876

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenues















Product $ 511,597 $ 410,361 $ 1,048,286 $ 807,753 Service

154,216

104,835

295,725

201,483 Total revenue

665,813

515,196

1,344,011

1,009,236 Cost of sales

490,141

382,044

996,751

767,040 Gross profit

175,672

133,152

347,260

242,196

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

136,699

95,823

268,732

176,235 Income before the following

38,973

37,329

78,528

65,961

















Depreciation and amortization

26,893

17,178

52,783

31,657 Finance expense, net

10,652

3,094

20,002

4,912 Special charges

13,292

5,559

17,576

11,280 Share-based compensation

1,117

1,685

1,965

2,897 Other (income) expenses

(6,529)

(3,265)

(4,060)

3,138 Income before income taxes

(6,452)

13,078

(9,738)

12,077

















Income tax (recovery) expense

(1,957)

1,400

(1,882)

2,807

















Net (loss) income $ (4,495) $ 11,678 $ (7,856) $ 9,270 Net (loss) income attributable to:















Shareholders of Converge

(3,548)

12,017

(5,505)

10,223 Non-controlling interest

(947)

(339)

(2,351)

(953)

$ (4,495) $ 11,678 $ (7,856) $ 9,270 Other comprehensive (loss) income















Item that may be reclassified subsequently to income:















Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(15,725)

5,554

(13,552)

(1,034)



(15,725)

5,554

(13,552)

(1,034) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (20,220) $ 17,232 $ (21,408) $ 8,236 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:















Shareholders of Converge

(19,273)

17,571

(19,057)

9,189 Non-controlling interest

(947)

(339)

(2,351)

(953)



(20,220)

17,232

(21,408)

8,236

















Adjusted EBITDA

41,527

39,187

82,735

68,836 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit

23.6 %

29.4 %

23.8 %

28.4 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue

6.2 %

7.6 %

6.2 %

6.8 %

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022



















Cash flows (used in) from operating activities

















Net (loss) income

$ (4,495) $ 11,678 $ (7,856) $ 9,270 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net

cash from operating activities

















Depreciation and amortization



29,235

18,739

56,785

33,969 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses



(5,281)

(2,968)

(2,818)

3,701 Share-based compensation expense



1,117

1,685

1,965

2,897 Finance expense, net



10,652

3,094

20,002

4,912 Gain on sale of property and equipment



(598)

-

(598)

- Change in fair value of contingent consideration



6,551

-

6,551

- Income tax (recovery) expense



(1,957)

1,400

(1,882)

2,807





35,224

33,628

72,149

57,556 Changes in non-cash working capital items



(40,349)

9,214

(41,585)

(44,290)





(5,125)

42,842

30,564

13,266 Income taxes paid



(4,520)

(16,272)

(11,446)

(17,025) Cash (used in) from operating activities



(9,645)

26,570

19,118

(3,759)



















Cash flows used in investing activities

















Purchase of property and equipment



(2,091)

(3,123)

(7,197)

(14,479) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment



3,681

-

3,749

178 Payment of contingent consideration



(975)

-

(9,935)

(10,168) Payment of deferred consideration



(4,066)

(5,208)

(29,720)

(6,948) Payment of NCI liability



-

-

(29,994)

- Business combinations, net of cash acquired



-

(131,545)

-

(199,471) Cash used in investing activities



(3,451)

(139,876)

(73,097)

(230,888)



















Cash flows (used in) from financing activities

















Transfers from (to) restricted cash



2,371

58,980

2,587

(4,513) Interest paid



(7,365)

(2,102)

(15,242)

(3,058) Dividend paid



(2,067)

(1,100)

(2,067)

(1,100) Payments of lease liabilities



(5,089)

(2,304)

(10,224)

(5,032) Repurchase of common shares



(14,230)

-

(14,230)

- Repayment of notes payable



(40)

(38)

(80)

(159) Net (repayment) proceeds from borrowings



(22,815)

22,351

11,384

184,819 Cash (used in) from financing activities



(49,235)

75,787

(27,872)

170,957



















Net change in cash during the period



(62,331)

(37,519)

(81,851)

(63,690) Effect of foreign exchange on cash



1,746

4,526

404

(328) Cash, beginning of period



139,028

217,168

159,890

248,193 Cash, end of period

$ 78,443 $ 184,175 $ 78,443 $ 184,175

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release refers to certain performance indicators including Adjusted EBITDA that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures are useful to most shareholders, creditors, and other stakeholders in analyzing the Company's results. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated income (loss) or any other measure of performance under IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, share-based compensation expense, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures.

The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

Net income (loss) before taxes $ (6,452) $ 13,078 $ (9,738) $ 12,077

Finance expense 10,652 3,094 20,002 4,912

Share-based compensation expense 1,117 1,685 1,965 2,897

Depreciation and amortization 26,893 17,178 52,783 31,657

Depreciation included in cost of sales 2,342 1,561 4,002 2,312

Foreign exchange loss (gain) (6,317) (2,968) (3,855) 3,701

Special charges 13,292 5,559 17,576 11,280

Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,527 $ 39,187 $ 82,735 $ 68,836



Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit is a useful measure of the Company's operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by gross profit.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share ("EPS")

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents net income (loss) adjusted to exclude special charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and share-based compensation. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a more useful measure than net income (loss) as it excludes the impact of one-time, non-cash and/or non-recurring items that are not reflective of Converge's underlying business performance. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the total weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis.

The Company has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (4,495) $ 11,678 $ (7,856) $ 9,270 Special charges 13,292 5,559 17,576 11,280 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 21,527 13,946 41,735 25,262 Foreign exchange loss (6,317) (2,968) (3,855) 3,701 Share-based compensation 1,117 1,685 1,965 2,897 Adjusted Net Income: $ 25,124 $ 29,900 $ 49,565 $ 52,410 Basic 0.12 0.14 0.24 0.24

Gross sales and gross sales for organic growth

Gross sales, which is a non-IFRS measurement, reflects the gross amount billed to customers, adjusted for amounts deferred or accrued. The Company believes gross sales is a useful alternative financial metric to net revenue, the IFRS measure, as it better reflects volume fluctuations as compared to net revenue. Under the applicable IFRS 15 'principal vs agent' guidance, the principal records revenue on a gross basis and the agent records commission on a net basis. In transactions where Converge is acting as an agent between the customer and the vendor, net revenue is calculated by reducing gross sales by the cost of sale amount.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of gross sales to net revenue, which is the most comparable IFRS financial measure, as follows:





For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30,



2023 2022 2023 2022 Product

$ 639,996 $ 491,821 $ 1,305,306 $ 945,210 Managed services

45,182 32,268 85,818 66,251 Third party and professional services

272,041 205,589 531,353 392,146 Gross sales

$ 957,219 $ 729,678 $ 1,922,477 $ 1,403,607 Adjustment for sales transacted as agent

(291,406) (214,482) (578,466) (394,371) Net Revenue

$ 665,813 $ 515,196 $ 1,344,011 $ 1,009,236

Organic Growth

The Company measures organic growth at the gross sales and gross profit levels, and includes the contributions under Converge ownership in the current and comparative period(s). In calculating organic growth, the Company therefore deducts gross sales and gross profit generated from companies that were acquired in the current reporting period.

Gross sales organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross sales, as reported in the Company's public filings, from current period gross sales for the same portfolio of companies. Gross sales organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross sales.

The following table calculates gross sales organic growth for three and six months ended June 30, 2023:





For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30,



2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross sales

$ 957,219 $ 729,678 $ 1,922,477 $ 1,403,607 Less: gross sales from companies not

owned in comparative period

214,227 215,748 459,857 404,433 Gross sales of companies owned in

comparative period

$ 742,992 $ 513,930 $ 1,462,620 $ 999,174 Prior period gross sales

729,678 452,120 1,403,607 860,220 Organic Growth - $

$ 13,314 $ 61,810 $ 59,013 $ 138,954 Organic Growth - %

1.8 % 13.7 % 4.2 % 16.2 %

Gross profit organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross profit, as reported in the Companies public filings, from current period gross profit for the same portfolio of companies. Gross profit organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross profit.





For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30,



2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit

$ 175,672 $ 133,152 $ 347,260 $ 242,196 Less: gross profit from companies not

owned in comparative period

39,239 40,737 83,836 72,545 Gross profit of companies owned in

comparative period

$ 136,433 $ 92,415 $ 263,424 $ 169,651 Prior period gross profit

133,152 78,244 242,197 146,041 Organic Growth - $

$ 3,281 $ 14,171 $ 21,227 $ 23,610 Organic Growth - %

2.5 % 18.1 % 8.8 % 16.2 %

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.

