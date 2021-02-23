Conventional Pre-cooked Flour to Account for Over 90% Sales through 2030, Finds Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising health concerns among consumers owing to increasing allergies related to various food products such as nuts, dairy products, and others have increased demand for healthy food products across regions. Pre-cooked flour is known for its high fiber, vitamin B-1, and vitamin B-3 content, as well as being free from fats, saturated fats, and cholesterol. It is also considered to be a good source of several minerals such as magnesium, iron, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin E, and antioxidants, thus offering a lot of health benefits, which has led to its increased demand from end-use industries.

The high fiber content in pre-cooked flour is known to promote gut health and reduce the risk of colon cancer. Consumption of pre-cooked flour has also shown positive effects on blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels. As per the analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global pre-cooked flour market is expected to witness a significant value CAGR of around 5% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Pre-cooked Flour Market Study

The food & beverage industry holds the highest volume share of 72%, owing to increasing use of pre-cooked flour as an additive for enhancing the texture, taste, and nutritive content of food products.

Use of organic pre-cooked flour is expected to increase over the coming years, owing to rising demand for organic and clean label food products; however the conventional type will still hold a lion's share through 2030.

Pre-cooked wheat flour holds a significant market share, owing to rising interest in healthy snacking and innovative bakery & confectionery products using pre-cooked flour as a key ingredient.

Business to consumer sales are expected to exhibit a higher value CAGR of 6% over the forecast period, globally, though B2B sales will dominate the landscape.

Europe leads the global pre-cooked flour market, closely followed by East Asia .

The market in China is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 7%, while that in India at 7.5% over the next ten years.

The pre-cooked flour market in Germany leads the regional market of Europe, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 5% through 2030.

"Use of pre-cooked flour in the nutraceutical industry is expected to witness high-value CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased consumption of functional food, dietary supplements, and nutritionally-rich products by consumers across the world to maintain fitness and a healthy lifestyle," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global pre-cooked flour market such as Empresas Polar and Harinera del Valle SA are more focused on increasing the quality of their products by using innovative technologies and creating a unique brand image. They are also engaged in increasing production capacity by opening new state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to cater to rising demand for pre-cooked flour across geographies.

Manufacturers are also taking innovative approaches such as sourcing premium quality grains from different origins to offer higher quality of pre-cooked flour for different end-use industry verticals.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Pre-cooked Flour Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global pre-cooked flour market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the pre-cooked flour market based on type (wheat, corn, rice, barley, legumes, and others), nature (organic and conventional), end use (food and beverages, nutraceuticals, foodservice industry, and retail/ household), and distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer), across seven major regions of the world.

