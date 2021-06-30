Control Risks announces strategic investment in Geospark Analytics, harnessing the power of collaborative intelligence

With the tsunami of real time data streaming in, developing a new standard for global risk and threat assessments is essential for organisations looking to convert risk into opportunity. The answer can only be found in a single platform integrating methods, data, tradecraft, and techniques - providing an unrivalled combination of predictive analytics, powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning all filtered by expert human analysts.

"Together, we instinctively understand the power of human verification of emerging indicators, warnings, and stability forecasts that are amplified and enhanced by expert risk consultants with context and advice. Simply put, by investing in Geospark Analytics, we are ready to revolutionise risk monitoring and forecasting and safeguard our clients' future," said Control Risks CEO Nick Allan.

"Since inception we have always strived to simplify the chaos of precisely oriented data with an exquisite user experience, aligning with Control Risks' global experts provides consensus proof for customers who seek rapid and operationally accurate data," said Geospark Analytics' Founder and Executive Chairman Omar Balkissoon. "It's quite an exciting time to see this all come together, man and machine."

The two firms are committed to an aggressive product roadmap, and a unique collaboration with their industry partners in the form of a Client Advisory Panel will demonstrate their obsessive focus on purpose-built innovation.

About GeoSpark Analytics

Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and leverage opportunities. Hyperion enables humans to understand inhuman amounts of information by combining sourced data from space, social media, news reporting and IoT together with machine learning, artificial intelligence, and natural language generation to deliver insight needed to make informed decisions. Geospark Analytics has received funding from Zero Gravity Capital and is currently backed by General Catalyst. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.

More information visit www.geospark.io.

About Control Risks

Control Risks is a specialist risk consultancy that helps create secure, compliant, and resilient organisations. With 45 years of experience advising thousands of clients globally, Control Risks is truly a market leader in building more resilient businesses which are confident in taking risks to seek growth opportunities. Our focus is on securing people, corporate assets, and business reputation.

Our experts across 34 offices bring experience in international security management, threat intelligence, risk monitoring, crisis management, prosecution and law enforcement, business intelligence, data science, technology, and cyber security. We ensure that companies are ready to respond to critical events and acute crisis and can recover quickly.

For more information visit www.controlrisks.com.

