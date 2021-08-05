Contrast Security and Microsoft Drive Commitment to Institute Zero-Trust Architectures at the Application Layer

Contrast Protect integrates with Azure Sentinel, and Microsoft Azure customers are now able to acquire the Contrast Security Platform with existing Azure credits via Azure Marketplace

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security, a leader in modernizing application security and long-time member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), today announced it is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and is the only runtime application protection offering in the newly announced Microsoft Azure Sentinel Solutions. The strong integration between Contrast Protect and Azure Sentinel, a scalable, cloud-native, security information and event management (SIEM), and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) solution, enables an easy-to-deploy and easy-to-operate joint zero-trust security solution. The solution delivers a perimeter-less or inside-out view of application and application programming interface (API) security threats and attacks with enhanced insights and protection coupled with enterprise security intelligence to Azure Sentinel users.

Traditional perimeter-based security can't keep up with the complexity of modern applications, and today's businesses and federal agencies need a zero-trust model that more effectively adapts to the current cybersecurity threats and protects applications wherever they're located. Azure Sentinel provides intelligent security analytics and threat intelligence across the enterprise, providing a single solution for alert detection, threat visibility, proactive hunting, and threat response. Contrast Protect integrates with Microsoft Azure Sentinel, delivering deep insights into application-specific vulnerabilities and provides protection from exploits, which buys time for development teams to prioritize and schedule fixes. By focusing on actionable and timely application layer threat intelligence, it makes it easier for security and operations teams to understand and manage the severity of threats and attacks.

"We are operating in the most complex cybersecurity landscape that we've ever seen," said Nikesh Shah, Sr. Director, Strategic Alliances at Contrast Security. "There are several calls to action, such as the executive order on improving the nation's cybersecurity for federal agencies and even businesses to develop protection innovation, embrace proactive security, and to stay ahead of the complex threat vectors. It is a testament to our strong relationship with Microsoft to meet the demand for a joint zero-trust solution that uses real-time analysis to monitor application threats across all platforms and clouds, prioritizes what matters, and automatically stops known and unknown vulnerabilities from being exploited."

Beyond visibility into application attacks across several dimensions — including effectiveness by outcome, rule classification, and data/time — users can further drill down on attack details in a convenient, easy-to-consume table format native to Azure Sentinel with all their other layered telemetry for enhanced threat intelligence. In addition, with Contrast Protect, analytics rules are predefined and can be modified in Azure Sentinel to automatically create an incident that can then be investigated by security and threat analysts within the security operations center (SOC) team.

The dramatic precision to determine actual attacks from inconsequential probes means Contrast Protect sends more accurate and actionable telemetry to Azure Sentinel. In turn, the integration reduces alert fatigue by 90%, closes critical gaps, and drives mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) efficiencies by delivering automated blocking technology and correlation for triaging incidents.

"We are pleased to have Contrast Protect as an Azure Sentinel Solutions launch partner in the Microsoft Azure Sentinel Solutions gallery. Azure Sentinel Solutions provide easy in-product discovery and single-step deployment of rich end-to-end product, domain, and industry vertical scenarios from valuable partners like Contrast Security to Azure Sentinel customers," said Eric Burkholder, Senior Program Manager, Azure Sentinel at Microsoft.

Also available on Azure Marketplace is the Contrast Security Application Platform. Microsoft Azure customers want to streamline not only deployment and operations of third-party solutions and integrations on Azure but also streamline their software procurement processes. Azure customers can take advantage of their existing Azure contract and Microsoft relationship when purchasing third-party Azure-based solutions. If an organization purchases Contrast directly through the Azure Marketplace, Microsoft will contribute 100% of the qualifying offer purchase toward the organization's Azure consumption commitment.

By purchasing Contrast Security Application Platform on Azure Marketplace, users can easily secure their apps running on Azure or elsewhere by assessing vulnerabilities, mitigating risks, and preventing attacks to achieve DevSecOps.

The Contrast Protect Azure Sentinel Solution is free with an existing license of Contrast Protect or Contrast Community Edition and Azure Sentinel. Learn more about the integration in this blog and solution brief.

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security provides the industry's most modern and comprehensive Application Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprises to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection in production.

