Contis and Bitpanda issue multi-asset debit card

With more than 55 digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, precious metals and fiat available to hold on the Bitpanda platform, this card pushes the boundaries of crypto and asset spending in Europe. The card can be linked to any asset in a user's Bitpanda portfolio and through the app, cardholders can easily switch, say from cryptocurrency to gold, and spend in real-time.

Contis Executive Chairman, Peter Cox, said: "Crypto continues to move forward at pace, and Contis is proud to spearhead the charge with partners such as Bitpanda. We've seen record levels of crypto investing this past year and cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used as an everyday currency as well as an asset.

"Combining the practicality of fiat with the benefits of blockchain has helped prove the long-term legitimacy of digital finance. A card that allows seamless spending is one of the leading-edge innovations for crypto accounts.

"We're seeing considerable uptake among crypto providers for card products that include 'zero balance' capabilities. In partnership with Contis, industry leaders such as Bitpanda continue to drive innovation in spending crypto and deliver cutting edge products for their customers."

Eric Demuth, co-founder and CEO of Bitpanda, said: "Launching the Bitpanda Card together with Contis is another step in our leading vision of the personal finance revolution, allowing everyone to spend any of their assets, be that with crypto, metals, or fiat, as they please - easily, 24/7. No topping up is required. Everything that holds value should be treated equally and should be possible to use as you wish. The Bitpanda Card is the missing piece of the puzzle in the world of digital finance."

About Contis

Contis is transforming payments, issuing and processing. We help corporates, banks, fintechs and insurers unleash their true potential. Founded in 2008 by Peter Cox, Contis provides award winning, cloud-based, real-time payment solutions. We enable our clients to deliver next-generation multi-currency accounts, cards and apps to their customers. One of the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies in 2018, 2019 and 2020. We have offices in the UK, Lithuania and India. Contis benefits from a full licence suite, including FCA and Bank of Lithuania eMoney Licences which cover the EEA, and a full UK consumer credit licence. Contis is a Principal member of Visa and Mastercard with full sponsorship and in house processing capability.

www.contis.com

Crypto at Contis

About Bitpanda

Bitpanda is the leading European neobroker on a mission to democratise the complex world of investing. Founded in 2014 by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer, the company is a firm believer in transparency and making it as easy as possible for everyone to start investing. Bitpanda removes complicated financial barriers by harnessing the innovative power of digitised assets and blockchain technology. With low fees, 24/7 trading and real-time settlement, Bitpanda empowers users to shape their financial futures - on their own terms.

www.bitpanda.com

