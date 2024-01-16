Continuous Manufacturing Market Size Worth USD 4.3 Billion by 2035 | Roots Analysis

According to a recently published report by Roots Analysis, the increasing demand for biologics requires advanced continuous biopharmaceutical product manufacturing systems to meet growing requirements.

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Overview

The global continuous manufacturing market is growing exponentially; it is estimated to be worth USD 2.08 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2035. It is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035.

Continuous manufacturing is an innovative drug development method that supports the manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products without any holding time. This continuous manufacturing line features end-to-end assimilation of drug development operational units that facilitate biopharmaceutical product manufacturing efficiently. Continuous manufacturing has gained significant attention owing to its benefits, such as cost-effectiveness, quick downtime, and constant drug development. In recent years, the demand for advanced biologics has increased due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. Conventional batch processing systems for drug development have certain limitations, such as constant sterilization, risk of contamination during material transferring, and multiple-step operations that consume time. Therefore, pharmaceutical companies have taken a shift to continuous manufacturing systems to streamline their drug development process. With the rising adoption of continuous manufacturing processes by pharmaceutical companies, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Continuous Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 2.08 billion Estimated value by 2035 USD 4.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.4% Forecast Period 2023 to 2035 Segments Covered Distribution by Type, Type of Product, Scale of Operation Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Market Drivers

The most promising drivers propelling the continuous manufacturing market include the growing demand for therapeutic drugs across the globe, regulatory authorities' support, and the advantages offered by these continuous manufacturing systems. Further, the continuous manufacturing market is also driven by the increasing pipelines of drugs under clinical trials, which are expected to receive approval from the FDA. Continuous manufacturing systems offer flexibility that allows drug developers to adapt swiftly to the changing requirements of production. The advantages offered, such as better resource utilization, improved efficiency, and reduced downtime, are the prime reasons for the widespread adoption of continuous manufacturing systems, which is anticipated to drive the market in the future.

Market Restraints

The implementation of a continuous manufacturing system requires a high initial investment in equipment, infrastructure, and advanced technology. This high upfront investment can be considered as a barrier for the small firms. Limited technical expertise and lack of skilled personnel in the continuous manufacturing market may pose a significant challenge, limiting its widespread adoption. Certain biopharmaceutical products have complex formulations and characteristics, making them unsuitable for continuous manufacturing processes. Furthermore, continuous manufacturing requires regular maintenance, which further enhances the overall operational cost of implementing these systems for drug development.

Growth Factors

Despite some solid market restraints, the continuous manufacturing market is witnessing substantial growth during the forecast period. One of the promising growth factors is ongoing advancements in analytics control, automation, and process control. Moreover, the ongoing collaborations between key industrial players for the development of advanced continuous manufacturing systems are contributing to the growth of the market.

Recent Developments in Continuous Manufacturing Market

It is interesting to note here that the continuous manufacturing market witnesses several collaborations and development activities, some of which are listed below:

In April 2023 , Arranta Bio (a Recipharm Firm) and MIT signed an agreement for the development of continuous manufacturing technology to produce mRNA therapeutics.

, Arranta Bio (a Recipharm Firm) and signed an agreement for the development of continuous manufacturing technology to produce mRNA therapeutics. In April 2023 , Exothera and Quantoom Biosciences inked a deal to gain access to Nfinity (a form of continuous manufacturing technology / platform for RNA synthesis.

, Exothera and Quantoom Biosciences inked a deal to gain access to Nfinity (a form of continuous manufacturing technology / platform for RNA synthesis. In March 2023 , Curia and Corning collaborated to expand continuous flow development and manufacturing programs for the biopharmaceutical and chemical industries globally. The collaboration also marks the first global installation of Corning's G1 production system aiming to support higher-quality API manufacturing by harnessing flow-chemistry technology.

Biologics Continuous Manufacturing Market Segments

Based on the Type of Drug Molecules, the continuous manufacturing market is segmented into biologics and small molecules.

Based on the type of drug molecules, biologics will dominate the biologics continuous manufacturing market 61.5% by 2035.

Biologics will likely grow at a higher CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the Purpose of Manufacturing, the continuous manufacturing market is segmented into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing.

Based on the purpose of manufacturing, the biologics continuous manufacturing market will be dominated by contract manufacturing, capturing 48.0% of the market share by 2035.

In-house manufacturing will grow at a higher compounded annual growth rate of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Based on the type of product manufactured, the continuous manufacturing market is segmented into active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms.

Based on the type of product manufactured, the active pharmaceutical ingredients will dominate the market, capturing 89.7% by 2035.

Finished dosage forms will likely grow at a higher CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the scale of operation, the continuous manufacturing market is segmented into preclinical / clinical and commercial.

Based on the scale of operation, commercial operations will dominate the biologics continuous manufacturing market, capturing 78.8% of the revenue share by 2035.

The preclinical operations will likely grow the continuous manufacturing market at a higher CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Based on the type of continuous biomanufacturing process, the biologics continuous manufacturing market is segmented into upstream bioprocessing and downstream bioprocessing.

Based on the type of biologics continuous biomanufacturing process, the upstream bioprocessing will dominate the market, holding a significant share of 89.7% by 2035.

The downstream processing will grow the market at a higher CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Based on the type of company size, the biologics continuous manufacturing market is segmented into small, mid-sized, large and very large.

Very large companies will dominate the market, capturing 54.3% of the overall revenue share by 2035.

Large companies will grow at a higher CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the key geographical region, the continuous manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Based on the key geographical region, the biologics continuous manufacturing market will be dominated by Europe , holding 41.6% of the revenue share by 2035.

, holding 41.6% of the revenue share by 2035. In Europe , the continuous manufacturing market will grow at a higher compounded annual growth rate of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Small Molecules Continuous Manufacturing Market Segments

Based on the Purpose of Manufacturing, the small continuous manufacturing market is segmented into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing.

Based on the purpose of manufacturing, the biologics continuous manufacturing market will be dominated by in-house manufacturing, capturing 55.3% of the market share by 2035.

In-house and contract manufacturing both will grow at a higher compounded annual growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period. 2023-2035

Based on the type of product manufactured, the continuous manufacturing market is segmented into active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms.

Based on the type of product manufactured, the finished dosage forms will dominate the market, capturing 92.1% of the market share by 2035.

Finished dosage forms will likely grow at a higher CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the scale of operation, the small continuous manufacturing market is segmented into preclinical / clinical and commercial.

Based on the scale of operation, commercial operations will dominate the small molecules continuous manufacturing market, capturing 98.4% of the revenue share by 2035.

The preclinical operations will likely grow the continuous manufacturing market at a higher CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on the type of continuous biomanufacturing process, the small continuous manufacturing market is segmented into upstream bioprocessing and downstream bioprocessing.

Based on the type of small continuous biomanufacturing process, the upstream bioprocessing will dominate the market, holding a significant share of 89.7% by 2035.

The downstream processing will grow the market at a higher CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Based on the type of company size, the small molecules continuous manufacturing market is segmented into small, mid-sized, large and very large.

Large companies will dominate the market, capturing 87.8% of the overall revenue share by 2035.

Large companies will grow at a higher CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the key geographical region, the small molecules continuous manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Based on the key geographical region, the biologics continuous manufacturing market will be dominated by Europe , holding 88.1% of the revenue share by 2035.

, holding 88.1% of the revenue share by 2035. In Asia-Pacific , the small molecules continuous manufacturing market will grow at a higher compounded annual growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

The continuous manufacturing market report also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) that provide cell line development services solutions.

Abbvie Contract Manufacturing

ACG Group

Boehringer Ingelheim

Corden Pharma

Glatt Group

Kaneka

Phlow

WuXi Biologics

Key Benefits of Buying this Report

The report offers market leaders and newcomers valuable insights into revenue estimations for both the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies.

The report provides stakeholders with a pulse on the spectrometry market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

