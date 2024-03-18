Continuous Bioprocessing Market Worth $1,067.8 Mn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Continuous Bioprocessing Market- By Product (Chromatography Systems & Consumables, Filtration Systems & Devices, Bioreactor, Cell Culture Media & Reagents and Others) By Process (Upstream, Downstream) By Application (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Cell and Gene Therapy, Others) By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes and Contract Research Organizations)) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Continuous Bioprocessing Market is valued at US$ 255.9 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,067.8 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 19.72% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Continuous Bioprocessing Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 255.9 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 1,067.8 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 19.72% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product, By Process, By Application, By End-user and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

List of Prominent Players in the Continuous Bioprocessing Market:

3M

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Repligen Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Entegris, Inc.

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

Kuhner AG

OmniBRx Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd.

Bionet

Solesis Medical

Continuous bioprocessing offers improved efficiency in terms of time, labor, and resources compared to traditional batch processing methods. This drives adoption as companies seek to reduce manufacturing costs and increase productivity. The continuous bioprocessing market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to several factors. These include increasing demand for biologics, advancements in bioprocess technology, and the need for greater manufacturing efficiency and flexibility to meet market demands. Additionally, ongoing advancements in automation, sensor technology, and process control systems improve the efficiency, reliability, and robustness of continuous bioprocessing systems.

These technological innovations drive adoption by enhancing process performance and product quality. Furthermore, continuous bioprocessing often requires smaller equipment footprints and consumes fewer resources compared to batch processing, leading to reduced energy consumption and waste generation. This aligns with sustainability goals and drives adoption among environmentally conscious companies.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The continuous bioprocessing market is characterized by ongoing technological innovation. This includes the development of novel bioreactor designs, continuous chromatography systems, and integrated process control software. These advancements aim to optimize productivity, increase yield, and enhance product quality while reducing overall production costs.

The continuous bioprocessing market is rising due to increasing demand for biologics, technological advancements, and regulatory support for continuous manufacturing approaches. The adoption of continuous bioprocessing is likely to become more widespread across the biopharmaceutical industry as companies seek to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate the time to market for new therapeutics.

Challenges:

Regulatory agencies have traditionally been more familiar with batch processing and may require additional validation and documentation for continuous bioprocessing technologies. Establishing regulatory acceptance and compliance for continuous processes can be a significant challenge. Continuous bioprocessing requires robust process control strategies to maintain product quality and consistency over extended periods. Real-time monitoring and control of critical process parameters can be restrained due to the dynamic nature of continuous processes.

The need for standardized equipment, processes, and regulatory guidelines for continuous bioprocessing can create barriers to adoption. With industry-wide standards, organizations can invest in continuous manufacturing technologies.

Regional Trends:

The North America continuous bioprocessing market is expected to register a major market share. North America has traditionally been a leading market for biopharmaceuticals and bioprocessing technologies. The region is home to a large number of biopharmaceutical companies, CMOs, and research institutions driving innovation and market growth. North America is at the forefront of continuous bioprocessing innovation, with many companies and research organizations developing and commercializing advanced continuous bioprocessing technologies.

These innovations are aimed at improving efficiency, reducing production costs, and accelerating time-to-market for biologic drugs. Besides, the Asia Pacific region has a substantial share of the market. The APAC region has been witnessing significant growth in the biopharmaceutical sector, fueled by factors such as rising healthcare expenditures, increasing demand for biologics, and growing investment in research and development. Several countries in the APAC region, including China, India, South Korea, and Singapore, have been actively promoting biopharmaceutical manufacturing through government initiatives, tax incentives, and infrastructure development. These initiatives have contributed to the growth of the continuous bioprocessing market in the region.

Recent Developments:

March 2021 - The (USP) and Plow Corp. joined forces to establish a new laboratory dedicated to developing test methods and standards for continuous manufacturing. This facility prioritizes activities such as product development, technology transfer, and drug application filings, all with the aim of promoting broader adoption of continuous manufacturing among generic drugs and other pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Segmentation of Continuous Bioprocessing Market-

By Product

Chromatography Systems & Consumables

Filtration Systems & Devices

Bioreactors

Cell Culture Media & Reagents

Other Products

By Process

Downstream Bioprocess

Upstream Bioprocess

By Application

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Cell and Gene Therapy

Other Applications

By End-users

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

