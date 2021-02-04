Continued Research Grants New Options in Cancer Treatment

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing prevalence of cancer all over the globe is a major obstacle to overcome. In 2020, an estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States alone and 606,520 people did not recover from the disease, according to cancer.gov. Additionally, estimated national expenditures for cancer care in the United States in 2018 were USD 150.8 Billion. However, costs are likely to increase as new, and often more expensive, treatments are adopted as standards of care. Overall, the global cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% over the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of over USD 176 Billion by 2026, according to a report by Acumen Research and Consulting. Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC: SBFM), Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF), Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL), Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF), CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX)

New technologies and innovation will play a major role in drug and therapeutics developments in the comping years. New startups which use Artificial Intelligence for drug discovery platforms and other technologies are also becoming more prevalent. For example, Forbes reported that Valo Health, which is developing a drug discovery platform powered by both artificial intelligence and large patient datasets, announced back in January that it's working on multiple targets that are implicated in different cancers.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC: SBFM) announced earlier this week that, "it has received a "Notice of Allowance" from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for a new patent application covering Adva-27a, the Company's flagship anticancer compound. This newly issued patent contains new subject matter and extends the proprietary protection of Adva-27a in Canada until 2033. The equivalent patent in the United States was issued in 2019 (US Patent Number 10,272,065) and similarly covers Adva-27a until 2033. The analogous patents are still pending in Europe. Sunshine Biopharma is the sole owner of all intellectual property rights pertaining to Adva-27a, including the first Adva-27a patent (US Patent Number 8,236,935) issued in 2012.

"We are very excited about this significant development for Adva-27a," said Dr. Steve N. Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "Allowance of this patent application gives us 12 years of additional protection and is a further validation of the uniqueness and innovative aspects of our lead anticancer molecule," he added.

About Sunshine Biopharma's Adva-27a: Adva-27a is a unique anticancer compound targeted for multidrug resistant cancer. Tests conducted to date have demonstrated the effectiveness of Adva-27a at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University's Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada."

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) reported last month that it has received a Study May Proceed letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial of onvansertib in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). This Phase 2 clinical trial is designed to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of onvansertib in combination with nanoliposomal irinotecan (Onyvide®), 5-FU and leucovorin as a second-line treatment in patients with metastatic PDAC who have failed first-line gemcitabine-based therapy. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 40 patients across six sites in the U.S. including the three Mayo Clinic Cancer Centers (Arizona, Minnesota and Florida), Emory University, Kansas University Medical Center and Inova Schar Cancer Institute.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, recently presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually from December 5-8, 2020, and provides guidance for 2021. "Our presentations at ASH, as of a data cutoff of November 3rd, build upon our last corporate update from September 8th," said Jan Skvarka, President and CEO of Trillium Therapeutics. "We presented data where TTI-622 continued to demonstrate a strong safety profile, as well as further dose-dependent improvements in receptor occupancy and PK data. We completed a safety evaluation of the 12 mg/kg dose level, with results indicating no observed dose-limiting toxicity or other major safety concerns, and we escalated dosing to 18 mg/kg. As of the November 3rd cutoff, one patient at the 12 mg/kg dose level achieved a stable disease assessment and continued on therapy. TTI-621 continued dosing at 2 mg/kg. We are looking forward to further progress in 2021, moving to combination studies in heme malignancies and solid tumors, and building on a foundation of demonstrated monotherapy activity of our molecules."

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) reported back in November that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to SRF388 for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or liver cancer, who have been previously treated with standard therapies, such as vascular endothelial growth factor targeted agents and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) blockade. "Liver cancer is the most rapidly increasing type of cancer in both men and women in the U.S., with incidences tripling since 1980.1 2 There is a significant need to expedite the development of new therapies to treat liver cancer as the five-year survival for patients with unresectable or metastatic liver cancer is less than five percent,"2 said Rob Ross, M.D., chief medical officer. "SRF388 targets IL-27, an immuno-suppressive cytokine that has been found to be elevated in patients with liver cancer, as well as kidney cancer, and we believe SRF388 has the potential to be an effective treatment option for these patients, as monotherapy or in combination with anti-PD-1 therapies."

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® technology platform, announced back in November the treatment of the first patient in the Phase 2 expansion study of CX-2029, an anti-CD71 Probody drug conjugate. The study, being conducted under a partnership with AbbVie, is evaluating CX-2029 as monotherapy in four cohorts; squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC), squamous head and neck cancer (sqHNSCC), esophageal cancer, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). "Our Phase 2 advancement of CX-2029 against the previously undruggable target CD71 marks a major milestone in our broadening clinical pipeline and highlights the progress we continue to make in applying our Probody platform to unique therapeutic opportunities in cancer," said Amy Peterson, MD, chief development officer of CytomX Therapeutics. "These expansion cohorts build on our Phase 1 clinical experience with CX-2029 in which we achieved meaningful therapeutic activity for this first-in-class drug candidate, setting the stage for Phase 2 exploration of its potential."

