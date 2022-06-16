Content Services Platforms Market To Surpass $155.8 Billion Value by 2030, finds P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the content services platforms market size amounted to $39.8 billion, and it will progress at a growth rate of 16.4% in the near future, to reach $155.8 billion by the year 2030, according to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence.

The main aspects responsible for the growth of the industry are the bulk creation of digital content, accompanied by the surge in the application of SMAC technologies. Furthermore, the requirement for platforms that are industry-specific, growing concept of workforce mobility, surging outlay on R&D, and technical progressions are improving the growth prospects for the market.

Cloud-based platforms accounted for the major share, of 55%, in the content services platforms market in the year 2021. Moreover, the demand for them will propel at a rate of over 16% during the forecast period. This is because of the growing requirement for ease of procuring, deploying, operating, and accessing new technologies by end users. Accordingly, native PaaS and SaaS merchants in the industry are observing momentous progress, and even conventional businesses have shifted their portfolios to PaaS and SaaS.

Large companies mainly use content services platforms as they profoundly invest in novel technologies and pick the on-premises deployment mode to curtail data safety worries. Therefore, these companies contributed approximately 65% of the industry revenue in 2021. Furthermore, digital marketing firms are shifting to cloud-based content service platforms, as they can be accessed from anywhere at any time.

The BFSI industry generated over 20% of the revenue of the content services platforms market in 2021. This is because of the high acceptance of cloud-based programs in this industry, particularly for data storage, analytics, and reporting; containers, and APIs. Customers create approximately 2.5 quintillion bytes of data each day, resulting in a yearly cloud investment in excess of $67 billion by BFSI firms.

Furthermore, the government sector is procuring these platforms. Companies including Laserfiche, Objective, and Intelio offer content services platforms specifically designed for public establishments.

Regional Analysis of Content Services Platforms Market

The North American content services platforms market held the largest share in the year 2021. Within the continent, the U.S. dominates the market, and Canada will be the faster-growing, with a CAGR of approximately 18%, in the near future.

will be the faster-growing, with a CAGR of approximately 18%, in the near future. The APAC region will have the highest CAGR, of 16.7%, in the years to come, because of the growing internet penetration and quickly mounting data, which must be dealt with economically and efficiently.

Europe is also among the main markets because of the increasing need for state-of-the-art advertising tools and the growing count of smartphone and internet users.

Content Services Platforms Market Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Solutions

Document & Record Management



Case Management



Workflow Management



Data Capture



Information Security & Governance



Content Reporting & Analytics

Services

Training & Consulting



Support & Maintenance



Deployment & Integration

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By End-User Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

IT &Telecommunication

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

