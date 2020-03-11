Content Marketing Industry Expected to Reach $107,540.6 Million By 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 14.3%

According to analyst overview, constantly increasing innovative technologies are creating major investment opportunities in the global Content Marketing Industry

PUNE, India, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Content Marketing Market forecast will surpass $107,540.6 million by 2026, from $36,786.6 million in the 2018, growing at a CAGR of 14.3%, according to by Research Dive Analysis.

The global Content Marketing Industry is mainly driven by the growing omni channel messaging and implementation of content marketing software by the vendors. Moreover, continuously growing, new content marketing technologies are anticipated to provide huge opportunities for the new participants into the global market. In addition, the interest in Content Marketing Industry to use content marketing systems as a promotional platform is predicted to propel the market growth in the coming years. Shortage of marketer awareness about the content marketing programs to investigate the date is hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, choosing the exact content for advertisement is a challenging task, and such aspects are estimated to hinder the Content Marketing Industry growth.

The Content Marketing Industry is segmented into channel type and end use.

Based on channel type, the market is classified into video platform, social media, blog and others. Among these, the video platform segment has accounted for highest content market size and it was valued over $12,635.2 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 14.0% during the estimated time. The social media channel segment will witness to grow at a notable rate of 15.2% CAGR and is estimated to produce major revenue in the forecast time. The growth is mainly owing to increase in the number of consumers shifting from traditional promotion channels to social media advertising channel.

By end use, the market is further classified into lead generation, brand awareness and others. In these, the lead generation end use segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to account for $52,180.8 million by the 2026. The brand awareness segment is anticipated to grow at a notable rate of 14.9% CAGR and is estimated to reach $33,739.7 million by the end of 2026. This is due to most of the vendors using content marketing systems for brand awareness to increase their product sales.

Content Marketing Industry Regional Insights:

The global Content Marketing Industry was investigated across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. The global market size was dominated by North America region and is projected to grow at growth rate of 14.0% CAGR during the forecast period. The market for Asia-Pacific region will experience to a significant growth in the projected time. This growth is mainly owing to the rise in the demand for content marketing software from the end users such as consumer electronics, automotive and other sectors.

Top 10 Players in content marketing industry:

1. NewsCred, Inc.

2. HubSpot, Inc.

3. Kapost

4. CoSchedule LLC

5. Contently, Inc.

6. Percolate Industries Inc.

7. Sprinklr

8. Adobe

9. Influence & Co.

10. Scripted.

According to analyst, manufacturers are accepting the new tactics such are collaborations & Partnerships, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and product developments to rise their market size in the overall content marketing industry.

SOURCE Research Dive