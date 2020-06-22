Content Guru Co-Founder, Martin Taylor, accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

BRACKNELL, United Kingdom, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Taylor, Co-Founder and Deputy CEO of Content Guru , the leading cloud contact centre technology provider, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Taylor was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

"We are honoured to welcome Martin Taylor into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As a member of the Council, Taylor will collaborate with other tech leaders and work with a professional editorial team to share his insights in original business articles on Forbes.com. He will also contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other specialists.

"I'm pleased to be joining the Forbes Technology Council community of experts and excited to start contributing to the valuable thought leadership this council provides. We are currently seeing the future of the contact centre industry evolve in real time in front of our eyes and I look forward to offering insight that will help more organisations accelerate their adoption of cloud technology and AI to deliver industry-leading customer experience," said Taylor.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About Content Guru

A leader in cloud communications technology, Content Guru supplies mission critical Customer Engagement and Experience solutions to hundreds of large organisations across the globe.

Content Guru's cloud-native omnichannel platform, stormⓇ, offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. Content Guru ensures contact centres and customer engagement hubs meet the needs of every customer, seamlessly. storm is used by public and private sector organisations across Europe, the US and Asia-Pac, in sectors ranging from finance and healthcare through to government and utilities. Customers relying on storm for mission-critical services include Sodexo, NHS 111, UK Power Networks, G4S, Serco and Rail Delivery Group.

For more information, visit: https://www.contentguru.com/ or follow us on Twitter here: @CGCHIRP

