Consumers Demand Innovative Over-The-Top Solutions for Media Sharing

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comparing the media industry to that of decades ago is almost infeasible, as the proliferation and advancement of technology have reshaped the industry. Previously, movie-goers would attend a theater to watch a film, but nowadays, people can simply watch their favorite video or movie from their computers or mobile devices. Streaming service providers allow users to directly transmit media anywhere at any time. The development of technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G technology, and cloud all allow streamers to provide users with optimal streaming services. For instance, AI is allowing content producers to make quality content like never before. Moreover, cloud-based video streaming solutions are increasing the reach of video content, which is influencing the market growth. Regions in which digital technology is profoundly adopted are expected to witness the largest growth within the streaming service industry. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smartphones and the growing use of social media is also accelerating the growth of the industry. Overall, according to data compiled by Grand View Research, the global video streaming market is expected to reach USD 124.57 Billion by 2025. Additionally, the market is projected to register a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Based on solutions, the video streaming market is segmented into Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), pay-TV, and Over-The-Top (OTT). In 2018, the pay-TV segment accounted for the second largest market share, however, the segment is facing a decline in the U.S. as consumers shift their preferences to OTT services. PeerLogix, Inc. (OTC: LOGX), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU)

OTT platforms deliver films and TV content through the internet without the need for users to subscribe to a traditional cable or pay-TV service. The OTT segment is expected to witness significant growth, primarily due to the increasing demand for the improved automation of business processes and the wide availability of broadband infrastructure. According to data by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the OTT sector delivered revenues of USD 20.1 Billion in 2017, growing by 15.2% year-over-year. Furthermore, the OTT market is expected to rise at an annual rate of 8.8% from 2018 to 2022. Management consulting firm, A.T. Kearny, said at the end of 2017 that there were 120 million OTT subscriptions in the United States. The rising rate in subscriptions is partly attributable to the increasing number of partnerships and acquisitions, which are reshaping the industry. "There are currently five main types of devices for streaming over-the-top to a TV screen: streaming boxes/sticks, smart TVs, game consoles, internet-enabled DVR / set-top boxes and internet-enabled Blu-ray players," said Adam Lella, Senior Marketing Insights Analyst at Comscore. "Most people buy a TV primarily to watch TV, or a game console primarily to play games, or a Blu-ray player primarily to watch Blu-rays. But as more of these devices were sold with built-in internet-streaming, more consumers had the ability to stream OTT content if they wanted to. It is worth considering to what extent the OTT market might eventually resemble the smartphone market and how user experience factors into the equation."

PeerLogix, Inc. (OTC: LOGX) earlier today announced breaking news that a, "partnership with a major digital media supply-side platform that will allow the SSP to significantly expand its competitiveness in the marketplace and the value it offers to publishers. The new OTT data offering will be powered by PeerLogix but will be offered by the SSP as a white labeled solution.

PeerLogix's patented technology platform sits directly in the video content stream and compiles non-amplified, deterministic, real-time OTT/streaming viewership data from an audience of over 170 million homes and across more than 50,000 pieces of premium content. The company has been engaged in active data collection for more than 4 years, creating an unparalleled library of historical and real-time data, sortable by title, genre, studio/network and actor/actress tags. This data is then matched to household IP addresses, making it possible to target viewers by their viewing behaviors and preferences across the programmatic landscape.

Supply-side platforms traditionally leverage unique ad creative opportunities, relationships with buy-side resources, custom programmatic infrastructures and other proprietary technology innovations to maximize yield and revenue for their publisher partners. They have also historically developed relationships with external data management platforms (DMPs) to provide publisher's the ability to offer their audiences in unique ways to advertisers. This newly announced partnership, however, will allow the forward-leaning SSP to integrate PeerLogix's cutting edge OTT data directly into its platform, improving its offering and moving it up in the data centric food chain.

"This large-scale integration with a prominent SSP represents a major step in our roadmap for mainstreaming the use of our OTT data and driving new revenue," explains PeerLogix Founder, William Gorfein. "While we have done significant integrations with data management platforms (DMPs) that ultimately benefit the SSPs that leverage them, this direct partnership with an SSP is a true sign of the industry's understanding and acceptance of the value of our data to advertisers."

PeerLogix CEO, Ray Colwell adds, "While the 'white label' aspect of this partnership makes it difficult to share the specific details of the integration, we understand the value to our SSP partner in being able to seamlessly integrate our OTT data to increase their sales pipeline. Ultimately, we see this kind of white label offering as the future of our accelerated go-to-market plan and the key to unlocking a new revenue stream."

About PeerLogix: PEERLOGIX is the go-to audience discovery platform for those advertisers hoping to make sense of the evolving OTT/streaming TV ecosystem. With a library of over 4 years of streaming video data and powered by a patent pending technology platform that collects and catalogs real-time OTT data – leveraging both licensed and publicly available databases to provide insights into consumer preferences, PEERLOGIX is able to deliver the entire spectrum of 'cord cutters' as targeted advertising audiences. www.peerlogix.com"

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Amazon recently announced that the Prime Video service had launched on Comcast's Xfinity X1, giving millions of people access to a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience that now features seamless access to award-winning Prime Video originals, thousands of premium shows, movies, and live events right alongside all of the live, on demand and web programming included with an Xfinity TV subscription. X1 customers can now easily search Prime Video programming and enjoy exclusive Prime Originals including Homecoming with Julia Roberts, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Romanoffs, Goliath, Bosch, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour and a growing library of Prime Video programming in 4K Ultra HD and HDR. Whether catching up on currently airing series, diving into a Prime Original, or searching an entire genre of programming, customers can just say, "Watch The Americans," "Show me Sneaky Pete," or "Find comedies" into the voice remote. Customers can also simply launch the Prime Video app by saying "Amazon Prime Video" into the voice remote, or by navigating to the X1 apps menu. "Streaming Prime Originals is now easier than ever for our Prime members with X1," said Greg Hart, Vice President of Amazon Prime Video. "The launch arrives just in time for Season 2 of Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 3 of The Grand Tour and holiday classics like It's A Wonderful Life, which is now available exclusively on Prime Video."

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 139 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Recently, Netflix and Hilton (NYSE: HLT) teamed up to create a more personalized travel experience by allowing guests to stream their favorite Netflix series, movies and more on in-room televisions in Hilton's high-tech Connected Rooms. The collaboration enables guests staying in Connected Rooms to seamlessly access their Netflix account by logging in by entering their credentials either with the remote control or the keyboard on the Hilton Honors app. The process is simple: Guests who prefer to use the Hilton Honors app can download it onto their mobile device if they haven't already, then add Netflix and other streaming media providers and TV channels to their list of "favorites" for easy access. Guests who prefer the TV remote can press the remote's "Netflix" button, which powers on the TV and goes directly to the Netflix login screen. Bill Holmes, Head of Business Development for Netflix, said, "This partnership extends our commitment to enabling our members to watch their favorite Netflix series, movies and specials wherever and whenever they want, and we're thrilled to be bringing our service to Hilton guests all over the world."

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks; Parks, Experiences and Products; Studio Entertainment; and Direct-to-Consumer and International. Recently, The Walt Disney Company's acquisition of 21st Century Fox became effective. With 21st Century Fox's iconic collection of businesses and franchises, Disney will be able to provide more appealing high-quality content and entertainment options to meet growing consumer demand; increase its international footprint; and expand its direct-to-consumer offerings, which include ESPN+ for sports fans, the highly-anticipated Disney+ streaming video-on-demand service launching in late 2019; and Disney and 21st Century Fox's combined ownership stake in Hulu. The acquisition includes 21st Century Fox's renowned film production businesses, including Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Family and Fox Animation; Fox's television creative units, Twentieth Century Fox Television, FX Productions and Fox21; FX Networks; National Geographic Partners; Fox Networks Group International; Star India; and Fox's interests in Hulu, Tata Sky and Endemol Shine Group. Disney and 21st Century Fox entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice last year under which Disney will divest 21st Century Fox's Regional Sports Networks. "This is an extraordinary and historic moment for us—one that will create significant long-term value for our company and our shareholders," said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "Combining Disney's and 21st Century Fox's wealth of creative content and proven talent creates the preeminent global entertainment company, well positioned to lead in an incredibly dynamic and transformative era."

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) pioneered streaming to the TV. Roku connects users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku, Inc. recently announced that it will roll out Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel. All supported devices are expected to receive the update in the coming weeks, beginning with Roku® players and concluding with Roku TV™ models. Premium Subscriptions enables users to browse, trial and subscribe to popular premium entertainment services within The Roku Channel. Users who sign-up for EPIX, SHOWTIME® and STARZ before March 31st, 2019, can enjoy a 30-day free trial of those services on The Roku Channel. The update for Android devices is expected to begin to roll out in mid-February. Users can access 25+ premium partners including: STARZ, SHOWTIME and EPIX, as well as Baeble Music; CollegeHumor's DROPOUT; CuriosityStream; Fandor Spotlight; FitFusion; The Great Courses Signature Collection; Grokker; Hi-YAH!; Hopster; Lifetime Movie Club; DOX, LOLFlicks, Monsters and Nightmares, Magnolia Selects, and Warriors & Gangsters presented by Magnolia Pictures; MHz Choice; NOGGIN; Shout! Factory TV, Smithsonian Channel Plus; Stingray Karaoke; Tastemade; Viewster Anime; and ZooMoo. More partners are expected to be added over time. "We've made subscription streaming easy for our customers and are putting them in control. Now there is one place on the Roku platform where users can seamlessly access both free and premium entertainment, with one click sign-up, easy subscription management and a single monthly bill," said Rob Holmes, Roku Vice President, Programming and Engagement. "The Roku Channel already delivers a great, free ad-supported experience for our users and a valuable distribution opportunity for our content partners. With the addition of Premium Subscriptions, The Roku Channel will be a better experience for our users and even more valuable for our partners."

