Consumer Packaged Goods Market worth $4,235.01 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer packaged goods market is estimated at USD 3,450.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4,235.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The consumer packaged goods (CPG) market includes products used daily, such as snacks, toiletries, and cleaning supplies. With growing consumer demand, digital retail expansion, and a shift toward eco-friendly packaging, the market is witnessing steady growth. Brands are focusing on innovation, convenience, and personalization to meet changing preferences and maintain a competitive edge.

By product type, the food and beverages sector holds a significant market share in the consumer packaged goods market.

The food and beverages segment holds a significant share in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) market due to its essential role in daily consumption and lifestyle patterns. Driven by rising urbanization, changing dietary preferences, and increasing demand for convenience foods, this segment continues to see robust growth globally. Health-conscious consumers are also fueling the rise of functional foods, organic products, and low-calorie beverages. Additionally, innovations in packaging and the expansion of retail and e-commerce platforms have further boosted the accessibility and visibility of food and beverage products, reinforcing their dominant position within the overall CPG market landscape.

By distribution channel, the E-commerce segment holds a significant market share in the consumer packaged goods market.

E-commerce has become a strong growth catalyst in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, with a substantial stake as digital penetration further redefines consumer purchasing behavior. As internet penetration, digital payments infrastructure, and preference for convenience weigh in, brands are gradually turning their attention to online channels to enhance market presence. Interestingly, Nestlé illustrates the trend with its unprecedented 33% rise in e-commerce sales, which now contributes 8.5% of its total revenue. This expansion is fueled by Nestlé's "RURBAN" strategy, aiming at rural and urban consumers alike, using innovation, premiumization, and broad distribution. With the increasing use of packaged food in India's Tier-2 and rural sectors, business houses are leveraging the digital space to increase accessibility as well as consumer touchpoints. E-commerce websites also facilitate easy tracking of consumer behavior, quick reaction to market changes, and consumer-direct sales models.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be fastest fastest-growing region in the consumer packaged goods market.

The Asia Pacific is the region with the highest growth in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) market, spurred by intensively growing demand for a wide variety of products in personal care, household, and food segments. The growth is fueled by rising consumer awareness and changing lifestyles in Southeast Asian countries, reports a February 2024 study by Packaging Strategies. Businesses are adopting green packaging solutions to meet customer preferences and strict environmental regulations, as sustainability has become a top focus. This trend is best exemplified by the February 2024 announcement of the partnership between AeroFlexx and Dynapack Asia, which offers sustainable liquid packaging that significantly reduces plastic waste in the ASEAN markets. The region's emphasis on innovation and regional solutions is shown in strategic alliances like Nelipak's April 2025 pledge to expand sterile barrier packaging services across Asia Pacific. Together, rising product demand, a strong push for environmentally friendly packaging, and collaboration are propelling Asia Pacific to the forefront of the global CPG market expansion.

The report profiles key players such as Procter & Gamble (US), Unilever (UK), Nestlé (Switzerland), The Coca-Cola Company (US), Danone (France), PepsiCo (US), Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), AB InBev (Belgium), Mondelez International (US), Reckitt (US).

