Consumer CBD, CBG, CBN Based Products Expected to Continue to Grow at a Substantial Pace

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports project that both the medicinal and consumer cannabis product markets will continue to grow at a substantial pace several years into the future. Grandview, an industry source reported on both the global cannabis pharmaceuticals market size and the global CBD consumer health market size. One report said that: "The global cannabis pharmaceuticals market size was valued at USD 67.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 76.8% from 2020 to 2027. The rapidly progressing transformation of cannabis from herbal preparations to prescription drugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing use of cannabis-based pharmaceuticals for multiple indications including inflammation, chronic pain, epilepsy, sleep disorders, anorexia, schizophrenia, and symptoms of multiple sclerosis, is another major factor driving the growth of the market. Emergence of Cannabis 3.0 that essentially highlights the necessity of value-based outcomes rather than perception based outcomes. This concept revolves around a shift from the traditional approach of smoking whole cannabis flower/bud to the consumption of processed, quantified, and packaged products derived from cannabis. Mentioned in today's commentary include Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL), cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI), Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA) (OTCPK: ZBISF), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT).

The Grandview report added: "Pharmaceutical products like Sativex, Epidiolex, Nabilone, Dronabinol, and others (in pipeline) will not only boost medical cannabis market but, as these drugs are developed and regulated through a stringent process, will also improve physician and patient perspective on quantifiable benefits of cannabis-based drugs. Furthermore, it will also help companies to conduct clinical studies to broaden the application areas. The growing number of clinical trials for various health conditions, due to the therapeutic properties of cannabis especially Cannabidiol (CBD) is also influencing the growth of the market."

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL) Breaking News: Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories (RTSL), Inc. engages Ezzey Digital Marketing Agency to Launch its New Lifestyle Brand "nhāler" - Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories (the "Company" or "RTSL"), a SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented manufacturing and marketing company focused on employing FDA-approved Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) technology to deliver aerosolized cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBG, and CBN, announces its relationship with Ezzey Digital Marketing Agency to launch its new proprietary aerosol inhaler and lifestyle brand to be called nhāler.

RTSL digital infrastructure built by Ezzey - Over the last 90 days Ezzey has been engaged in the first phase of creating & building the core digital marketing infrastructure for RTSL and their product brands.

During this initial phase, the RTSL brand strategy and expansion plans were analyzed and optimized. One of the first tasks at hand was to identify the audiences that were targeted to be served and make sure the product brands were in alignment. In this critically important step, Ezzey and RTSL decided to create a lifestyle brand that appealed to the mass audiences that were looking for solutions to help them to alleviate those symptoms that most people have stress, tiredness, and lack of ability to focus. As a result, a new product brand called nhāler was created with a scheduled launch date of August 17, 2020. On this date, RTSL will make its first three-line extensions available to the public. nhāler can be purchased at www.nhaler.com.

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. stated, "in an industry where it is critically important to have a competitive edge, Ezzey provides the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to help RTSL set themselves apart by building a solid foundation with expansion plans." Mr. Schmidt continued, "we are able to pull from Ezzey's deep experience in creating, launching, and scaling brands such as Bebe, Estee Lauder, Honda Motor Company, Juul/PAX, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Simple Human, Target, Victoria's Secret, and Warner Brothers."

Ezzey Digital Marketing President & Co-Founder, Ross Denny stated, "it is through the successful execution that you get results. One of the top priorities is the execution of a marketing plan that maintains complete alignment with RTSL production plans. As the RTSL manufacturing capacity increases, our plan is built to scale with increased demand". Read the full Press Release and more for RTSL at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-rtsl

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI), a preeminent leader in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, recently announced the launch of its new Happy Lane™ CBD product line.

Happy Lane™ non-GMO, hemp derived CBD products are manufactured with 0.00% THC ("THC-free") and formulated using CV Sciences' rigorous standards for quality, verified by a third party laboratory for purity, strength and composition.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA) (OTCPK: ZBISF) recently provided a corporate update on its recent activities. The Company has entered into multiple international supply arrangements and expects to ship 550 kg of dried cannabis in July and August under these arrangements. Ongoing demand under these arrangements is expected to be 750 kg per month by the start of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Zenabis Atholville remains in steady state production, with June harvest volumes within 1% of design capacity. Through a combination cultivation output from Zenabis Atholville and Zenabis Langley, Zenabis does not expect to require any further expansion of cultivation capacity at this time.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced recently that its pet CBD brand, Paw CBD, has seen an approximate 64% increase in net sales from its March 2020 quarter of approximately $750,000 to approximately $1,229,000 for its June 2020 quarter.

"Paw CBD was launched less than one year ago, and now it is one of America's leading CBD pet brands," said Ken Cohn, CMO of cbdMD, Inc. "Sales metrics are all moving in the right direction, with Paw CBD now trending at over a $7mm annualized run rate, and cbdMD's overall direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales making up over 70% of the brand's revenue. We are seeing the DTC power of cbdMD.com translating into significant growth for PawCBD.com."

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company, recently announced it has been authorized by Health Canada to sell cannabis products to provinces and territories. This sales license includes edibles, vapes, extracts, and topicals, including beverage products to name a few. This authorization adds to previously held processing license and will expand Neptune's cannabis operations to include proprietary branded products. Additionally, the authorization enhances the capabilities of the Company's white label offerings, providing incremental value and service offerings to its B2B customers.

In addition to the sales license, Neptune's cold storage and added operating space have been approved for operation. The enlarged cold storage and approved space in the Sherbooke facility provide greater capacity to process larger volumes of product and store at low temperature to protect product. The increased storage adds significantly to Neptune's logistic capabilities and provides incremental solutions to the Company's clients.

