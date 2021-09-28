Consulting Magazine Recognizes Two North Highland Consultants as Rising Stars in Leadership

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland is excited to announce that for the seventh consecutive year, Consulting Magazine has recognized its consultants as Rising Stars of the Profession (35 and under). This year, Elisabeth Coates, Associate Vice President, is recognized for her Excellence in Leadership and Jayson Hill, Associate Vice President, is recognized as One to Watch in the category.

Coates leads the Global Change Management Capability for the firm, a $50 million business unit, with responsibility for developing over 100 change management practitioners and shaping and evolving North Highland's market leading change and culture offerings.

"I am honored to be recognized for creating change management approaches that help our clients thrive in their respective industries," said Coates. "North Highland has provided me with the support and opportunities to ensure my success as a leader. This win is for the great work the team brings to life for our clients every day, which underpins the firm's mantra of 'make change happen.'"



Hill is recognized as One to Watch for Excellence in Leadership and is a North Highland Retail & CPG practice leader. He leads client work that spans strategy, digital transformation, process improvement, change management, M&A integration, merchandising optimization, and store environment optimization. Additionally, he serves as a leader of the firm's Black Employee Resource Group and has helped advance many of the transformational activities within the firm's inclusion & diversity efforts.

"It is amazing to be recognized by a global publication for my consulting and leadership achievements," said Hill. "Being recognized as One to Watch through this highly selective process serves as validation for my hard work, and hopefully inspires others with backgrounds similar to mine to pursue careers in consulting and to seek opportunities to serve as leaders."

"We are very proud of Elisabeth and Jayson and the strong contributions they make to their respective areas of the business," said Alex Bombeck, Managing Director and Group President, North Highland. "Our people are the 'secret sauce' for how we show up with the best thinking and implementation for our clients, and this recognition further validates why they trust us to help propel their brands."

The award winners are chosen based on firm and client nominations of consultants 35 and under who have made the biggest impact in several categories, including: Leadership, Client Service, several service lines, and client industry categories. Additionally, North Highland was named a "Top 20" best firms to work for by Consulting Magazine as well.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We have more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. Meanwhile, we're a proud member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordence.com), an international consulting alliance. For more information, visit http://www.northhighland.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Wyatt Jefferies

404-587-5368

wyatt.jefferies@northhighland.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426264/NH_Logo__Primary_Horizontal_Large_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.northhighland.com



SOURCE North Highland