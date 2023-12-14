Consultancy Middle East Recognizes J.S. Held as a Top Forensic & Litigation Consulting Firm

J.S. Held recognized among leading Forensic & Litigation consulting firms in the Middle East.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held receives recognition from Consultancy Middle East, ranked as one of the top Forensic and Litigation consulting firms in the Middle East region. As part of Consultancy, Consultancy Middle East works with top-tier consulting firms active in the Middle East and North Africa, following the developments and publications of consulting firms across 60+ industries and functional areas. The Middle East Consulting Firm ranking is based on assessments of the firm's capabilities in forensic & litigation consulting, company reputation, analyst benchmarks, industry recognitions, thought leadership, and other criteria, as evaluated by thousands of industry executives and consultants.

J.S. Held experts in the Middle East & Africa serve regional and multinational clients. Our financial, technical, scientific, and strategic expertise across all assets and value at risk is informed by local market insights and global client experience. Our experts in the Middle East and Africa understand the evolving regional landscapes and have the experience needed to help clients identify opportunities and navigate risks.

As the focus on innovative development in the region continues to grow, organizations throughout the Middle East and Africa, and those with interests in the region, engage our experts to address a wide range of business issues. We provide expertise in matters involving Construction & Engineering Claims & Disputes, Forensic Accounting & Litigation Support, Asset Search, Tracing & Recovery, Business Interruption/Lost Profits, Fraud & Investigations, Economic Damages & Valuations, Digital Investigations, Sovereign Debt Advisory, and Political & Market Entry Risk.

J.S. Held Chief Executive Jon Held observes, "We are proud to share this recognition as it underscores the exemplary efforts of team members who are thought leaders and trusted advisors to clients throughout the Middle East."

Global news outlets regularly call upon our experts in the region to provide fact-based perspectives on critical issues impacting business decision-making and risk mitigation. We conduct independent research, rigorous analysis, and develop case studies focused on helping business leadership make more informed decisions.

