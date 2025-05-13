J.S. Held Experts Release Action Plan for Senior Management Teams to Manage Tariff Uncertainty

JERICHO, N.Y., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held published today the first in a multi-part video series designed to help businesses and their investors navigate tariff uncertainty. The three-video Tariffs and Trade Series builds upon intelligence, insights, and action plans shared in J.S. Held's Tariffs and Trade resource center, including:

Rapidly changing tariff landscape

Stress testing company P&Ls

Supply chain diversification

Strategic planning in times of uncertainty

Stakeholder communication

Resilience across geographic markets

Companies around the world are facing increasing uncertainty brought on by the unpredictable and rapid shifts in tariff policies. In this video, Brian Gleason, John Peiserich, James E. Malackowski, and Livia Paggi - experts in turnaround, supply chain, intellectual property, and political risk - discuss key strategies for senior management teams to address evolving tariff policies.

Despite the deal reached between the US and China reducing tariffs for 90 days, management teams around the world continue to closely follow the Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index, the VIX, now moderating, having soared to 60.13 on April 7, 2025. As management teams tackle issues across their business emanating from the tariff uncertainty, experts from J.S. Held's restructuring and operations, intellectual property, capital projects, and geopolitical teams gather to provide important strategic guidance and an action plan for senior management teams.

The International Monetary Fund World Economic Outlook reflects tariff announcements through April 4, 2025, finding "the global economy is at a critical juncture … [with] major policy shifts … resetting the global trade system and giving rise to uncertainty that is once again testing the resilience of the global economy."

Restructuring and operations expert Brian Gleason applies the principles utilized in J.S. Held's work advising companies in crisis. Among other insights shared in the video, Brian reinforces the need to "know your cash position and where your availability from lenders and investors stands." He shares further thoughts on how to engage the entire organization and activate key leaders to manage messaging.

Intellectual property strategy, management, and monetization expert James E. Malackowski advises in the short term to look at "royalty payments as one of the few expenses that can be quickly adjusted to offset the expense of tariffs." He also advises focusing on counterfeit goods audits. Longer term, as companies consider new manufacturing options, he suggests careful consideration of both the IP legal framework process, and control around company trade secrets.

According to the 2025 Tariff Bookings Tracker from VIZION, ocean container freight bookings on a global basis are down 25.4% for the week of April 28, 2025, US freight is down 25.9%, and bookings from China to the US are down 42.7%. Against this backdrop, capital projects, environmental risk, and compliance expert John Peiserich explores the unique additional risks facing senior management teams that are brought about by tariff uncertainty. In the video, John explores how companies can continue to execute on the items that can be controlled and "get the shovel ready, but don't start digging until you have certainty."

As J.S. Held shared in the firm's 2024 Global Risk Report, more than four billion people in more than 60 countries went to the polls last year with outcomes that are now shaping economic and social policy. According to International IDEA, an intergovernmental organization, the result of the 2024 Global Elections Super-Cycle witnessed 34% party turnover. Global investigations, political risk, ESG, and business intelligence expert Livia Paggi makes clear that "the rules of the game have changed entirely." Senior management teams should understand that the world is now in an era where there are entirely different sets of rules for businesses to learn. Understanding what stakeholders businesses can rely upon and those they cannot is more important than perhaps ever before.

Explore expert analysis and commentary in the J.S. Held Tariffs and Trade Series that informs strategic business decision-making and fosters resilience in an increasingly volatile global market.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

