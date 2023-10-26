Construction Camera Market to Exceed USD 533.6 million by 2031, Garnering 8.5% CAGR: TMR Report

Innovations in technology and the need for new sensors will continue to grow the market. Increasing residential construction projects will increase demand for construction cameras.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction camera market was valued at US$ 259.9 million in 2022. A CAGR of 8.5% is expected from 2023 to 2031. The market is projected to reach US$ 533.6 million by 2031. With the advent of advanced construction cameras, features such as automated progress tracking, anomaly detection, and object detection are becoming available.

A safer workplace can be achieved by using this method, which improves project management and identifies safety hazards. Extreme weather conditions are common at construction sites. Construction cameras are becoming increasingly popular for durability and reliable operation in all conditions.

With the integration of construction cameras with BIM software, construction site images can now be overlaid with 3D models. A project team can see progress and detect discrepancies between plans and construction. The Internet of Things (IoT) will make it easier to transfer data and access construction cameras remotely.

Construction managers can remotely monitor a construction site using this technology. Sensors can measure air quality, temperature, humidity, and moisture depending on the camera. In order to maintain the integrity of materials and ensure the safety of workers, this is imperative. An eco-friendly and energy-efficient construction camera may be designed in line with the growing sustainability emphasis.

Contractors are estimated to lose between $300 million and $1 billion annually due to theft on construction sites. The best method for reducing theft risk is to include CCTV security systems on a construction site. The equipment and machinery at these sites are often left unattended each night, making them prime targets for thieves looking to steal or sell valuable items.

Construction Camera Market Report Scope:

Key Findings of the Market Report

Various construction cameras will be in demand from Asia Pacific regions, attracting vendors from different regions.

regions, attracting vendors from different regions. Introducing construction cameras with advanced features and introducing innovation in terms of technology will present lucrative business prospects.

The security and surveillance concerns associated with various residential construction sites will drive the demand for construction cameras.

A company-owned website for construction cameras is expected to drive demand in the future.

Due to its cost-effectiveness, the fixed camera segment is expected to lead the global market in a few years.

Market Trends for Construction Camera

Construction cameras provide real-time visual data, facilitating remote monitoring, making accurate decisions, and addressing potential problems. The time-lapse camera uses new technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The quality and resolution of construction cameras have significantly improved over the last few years. With the introduction of 4K and ultra-high resolution cameras, construction reveals greater clarity.

and ultra-high resolution cameras, construction reveals greater clarity. Companies in the construction industry are expected to benefit from innovation in terms of technology and the development of advanced construction cameras. The environment surrounding construction sites is inherently dangerous. Monitoring safety protocols, identifying potential hazards, and taking proactive measures can be done with construction cameras.

Construction cameras facilitate seamless communication and collaboration among stakeholders, irrespective of their physical locations. Remote teams can access a live video feed, which enhances efficiency and productivity by enabling them to share and coordinate project updates. The increasing focus on developing smart cities worldwide will significantly increase demand in the coming years.

Global Market for Construction Camera Regional Outlook

A significant portion of the global market is attributed to Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Increasing and modified construction activities in developing countries have led to substantial residential and commercial construction growth. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and economic expansion have resulted in a booming construction industry in China and India .

over the forecast period. Increasing and modified construction activities in developing countries have led to substantial residential and commercial construction growth. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and economic expansion have resulted in a booming construction industry in and . Several factors contribute to the widespread adoption of construction cameras, including the need to ensure the project's efficiency, safety, and quality. Increasing levels of digitalization and affordability have made it much easier to adopt construction cameras in many parts of Asia Pacific .

Global Construction Camera: Key Players

Several local and global players compete in the construction camera market. Local players are expected to enter the market in the next few years, intensifying competition. Companies that manufacture construction cameras use a variety of marketing strategies to stay competitive.

Key players in construction cameras include

Brinno Inc.

CamDo Solutions

EarthCam Inc.

ECAMSECURE

Enlaps (Tikee)

Ibeam Systems Inc.

Sensera Systems

Truelook Construction Cameras

US Relay

Work Zone Cam LLC.

Key Developments in the Global Construction Camera Market

In October 2023 , the Atlanta City Council approved the security camera requirement for new large buildings.

, the Atlanta City Council approved the security camera requirement for new large buildings. In October 2023 , Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport will begin installing new generation safety cameras on sections of six roads in Tadamaki Makaurau Auckland.

Global Construction Camera Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Fixed Camera

PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) Camera

Indoor Camera

Mobile Trailers Camera

Power

AC Power Driven

DC Power Driven

Solar Power Driven

Application

Job-site Progress Monitoring

Security and Surveillance

Marketing and Promotion

Distribution Channel

Online Company Owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores Other Retail Stores



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America



