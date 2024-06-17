Connected Car Market worth $26.4 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102580117

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 USD 12.4 billion Estimated Value by 2030 USD 26.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% Market Size Available for 2019–2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By service, by end market, by form type, by hardware, EV by vehicle type, by transponder, and by network Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Development of ridesharing and mobility services Key Market Drivers Increasing Adoption of Telematics and usage-based Insurance

ECU is the second largest market in the connected car market for hardware segment.

The Electronic Control Unit (ECU) is a critical component in the hardware of connected cars, playing a central role in managing various functions and systems within the vehicle. The importance of ECUs stems from their ability to process and control data from different sensors and subsystems, ensuring seamless operation and coordination of advanced vehicle functionalities. Modern connected cars often have multiple ECUs dedicated to specific tasks, such as engine control, transmission control, infotainment, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). For instance, the Audi A8 features over 90 ECUs that manage everything from the powertrain to the advanced safety features, illustrating the complexity and integration required for modern vehicle operation. Considering the recent developments, Robert Bosch (Germany) inaugurated a new semiconductor plant in July 2022. Dresden signifies a substantial investment in ECU production for connected and electric vehicles, showcasing the industry's commitment to enhancing automotive electronics. Similarly, Visteon's (US) expansion of ECU production in Morocco in September 2021 highlights the growing demand for sophisticated ECUs in the European and North African regions, reflecting the industry's focus on meeting the evolving needs of connected car technologies.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions further emphasize the importance of ECUs in driving innovation and competitiveness in the connected car market. Continental's (Germany) collaboration with the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) (Germany) and Aptiv's (US) acquisition of Wind River (US) in December 2022 demonstrate a concerted effort to advance ECU technologies and computing platforms for connected vehicles. Additionally, Nvidia's (US) partnership with Mercedes-Benz (Germany) to develop software-defined vehicles, leveraging Nvidia's advanced DRIVE Orin SoC as a central ECU, showcases the industry's push towards AI-driven autonomous driving and enhanced connected car capabilities. One of the key reasons the ECU market is the fastest-growing segment in the connected car market is the increasing complexity and sophistication of automotive systems. As vehicles become more advanced, the number of functions controlled by ECUs grows, leading to higher demand for these units. The rise of autonomous driving technologies and ADAS has mainly spurred the need for high-performance ECUs capable of processing large amounts of data in real time. For example, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer relies on multiple ECUs to handle inputs from cameras, radar, and ultrasonic sensors, making quick, accurate decisions to ensure safe and efficient vehicle operation.

In conclusion, the investments, expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions in the ECU segment underscore the critical role of ECUs in shaping the future of connected cars. As automotive technology evolves rapidly, ECUs will remain at the forefront of innovation, enabling vehicles to offer advanced features, improved safety systems, and seamless connectivity. The industry's focus on enhancing ECU capabilities reflects a commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands of a connected, intelligent automotive ecosystem, driving the growth and evolution of the connected car market.

Cellular networks hold the fastest growing segment for the connected car market in the network segment.

Cellular connectivity, particularly 3G/4G and 5G, is being increasingly adopted by automakers for embedded and integrated connected car solutions due to several key advantages over DSRC. One of the main reasons is the ability to leverage existing cellular infrastructure, which allows automakers to utilize the already deployed network and avoid the costs of setting up dedicated DSRC hardware. This makes cellular a more cost-effective solution for connected car applications, as automakers can integrate the necessary modules into their vehicles. Another significant advantage of cellular connectivity is its improved safety and reliability. Cellular V2X (C-V2X) can provide greater capacity and lower the chance of interruptions in service, ensuring reliable communication for safety-critical applications. C-V2X also offers a more extensive communication range, enabling advanced applications like vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-cloud (V2C) communication. For example, Tesla has been using cellular connectivity to provide over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics for its vehicles, demonstrating the potential of cellular technology in enhancing the connected car experience.

Cellular connectivity also offers compatibility and convenience for automakers. C-V2X can be easily integrated into vehicles, as it is compatible with existing cellular technologies like 4G/LTE and 5G. This compatibility allows seamless integration with the vehicle's existing communication systems, reducing the implementation complexity. Cellular networks offer scalability and interoperability, as 5G can be run on private cell towers, making it more scalable. 5G also offers more interoperability in the long term, as it can be used for various smart city and IoT applications. For instance, Volvo has partnered with AT&T to provide cellular connectivity in its vehicles, demonstrating the automaker's commitment to leveraging cellular technology for its connected car solutions. While the initial deployment costs of C-V2X may be higher than DSRC due to cellular technology's complexity and challenging requirements, the long-term benefits of cellular connectivity make it an attractive choice for automakers. The potential for advanced applications, such as autonomous driving and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, is another factor driving the adoption of cellular technology in the connected car market. As cellular networks continue to evolve and 5G becomes more widely available, the adoption of cellular connectivity in embedded and integrated connected cars is expected to grow further, shaping the future of the automotive industry.

North America is the second-largest region in the connected car market.

North America is the largest market for connected cars, driven by advanced technological infrastructure, a robust automotive industry presence, high consumer demand, and a supportive regulatory environment. Considering the vehicles sales in North America, the number of automobiles sold in the US rose from 14.4 million in 2022 to 16.1 million in 2023, in which premium automobile sales (E, F, and SUV - E) category sales went from 1.6 million in 2022 to 1.8 million in 2023, a rise of ~12.1%. Additionally, D-segment car sales in the US rose by 4% from 4.1 million units in 2022 to 1.5 million units in 2023. Improved cellular V2X systems, telematics systems, dynamic route optimisation, in-car Wi-Fi and internet access, and over-the-air software upgrades for sedans and premium vehicles are just a few of the technologies available in these high-end cars.

Moreover, there is a strong presence of major automotive manufacturers and technology companies in North America further fuels the growth of the connected car market. Leading automakers such as General Motors, Ford, and Tesla are at the forefront of integrating advanced connectivity features and are heavily investing in autonomous driving and connectivity technologies. For instance, Ford plans to invest USD 29 billion in autonomous and electric vehicles through 2025. Moreover companies like Tesla's who is known for their Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems, which rely on extensive connectivity and real-time data processing, set a high standard for autonomous driving technologies. Similarly, General Motors' Cadillac models feature the Super Cruise system, utilizing high-definition maps and GPS for hands-free driving on highways. Ford's FordPass Connect offers remote start, vehicle location tracking, and smart home device integration, exemplifying the convergence of automotive and IoT technologies. These innovations demonstrate the commitment of North American automakers to developing cutting-edge, connected car technologies.

Regulatory bodies in North America have taken proactive steps to encourage the adoption of connected car technologies. The US Department of Transportation's Connected Vehicle Pilot Deployment Program has incentivized automakers to incorporate connectivity features, recognizing the potential for improved safety and efficiency. New safety regulations like the ANSI/UL 4600 standard for autonomous vehicles have emerged, focusing on the Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF). Key players such as Google's Waymo and Apple are influencing the market through innovative product launches and partnerships. Additionally, significant mergers and acquisitions, like Intel's USD 15.3 billion acquisition of Mobileye, are reshaping the landscape by integrating advanced AI and sensor technologies into vehicle platforms. These developments highlights a dynamic shift towards smarter, safer, and more connected automotive experiences in the U.S. market.

Embedded car systems are particularly prevalent in the USA, driven by the advanced infrastructure and consumer demand for high-tech features. Integrating embedded systems allows for sophisticated functionalities such as ADAS, real-time diagnostics, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Vehicles like the Ford F-150 come equipped with FordPass Connect, which provides features such as remote start, vehicle location tracking, and integration with smart home devices. Similarly, Tesla's embedded systems enable continuous software updates and enhancements to the Autopilot and FSD features, ensuring that vehicles remain up-to-date with the latest technological advancements. Hence, North America is positioned as the largest market for connected cars, driven by advanced technological infrastructure, a robust automotive industry presence, high consumer demand, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Connected Car Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Increasing Adoption of Telematics and usage-based Insurance

Restraints:

1. Lack of infrastructure for the proper functioning of connected cars

Opportunities:

1. Development of ridesharing and mobility services

Challenge:

1. Cybersecurity

Key Market Players Connected Car Industry:

Prominent players in the Connected Car Market include Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Harman International (US), Visteon (US), and Airbiquity Inc (US)

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Companies: Tier I - 30%, Software and hardware companies - 70%

Tier I - 30%, Software and hardware companies - 70% By Designation: Director level - 30%, C-Level Executives - 60%, Others- 20%,

Director level - 30%, C-Level Executives - 60%, Others- 20%, By Region: North America - 10%, Europe – 40%, and APAC - 40%

Connected Car Industry Recent Developments:

In February 2024 , The Continental Introduces a New Digital Tool to Check Truck Tires, known as ContiConnect Lite. It bridges tire sensors and tire management, offering an accessible gateway to selected ContiConnect features via smartphone. This tool allows fleets and truck drivers to access tire data, manage up to five vehicles, and receive alerts for tire conditions, enhancing safety, reducing breakdowns and maintenance costs, and improving fuel efficiency. ContiConnect Lite is particularly beneficial for smaller fleets using intelligent tires or Generation II sensors, requiring no additional hardware and providing convenience through the ContiConnect On-Site app available on IOS and Android versions.

, The Continental Introduces a New Digital Tool to Check Truck Tires, known as ContiConnect Lite. It bridges tire sensors and tire management, offering an accessible gateway to selected ContiConnect features via smartphone. This tool allows fleets and truck drivers to access tire data, manage up to five vehicles, and receive alerts for tire conditions, enhancing safety, reducing breakdowns and maintenance costs, and improving fuel efficiency. ContiConnect Lite is particularly beneficial for smaller fleets using intelligent tires or Generation II sensors, requiring no additional hardware and providing convenience through the ContiConnect On-Site app available on IOS and Android versions. In February 2024 , Harman International launched the HARMAN Ready Connect 5G Telematics Control Unit (TCU), a significant advancement in automotive connectivity that leverages Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US) Snapdragon Digital Chassis. The 5G-enabled TCU is designed to deliver rich in-cabin experiences for consumers while reducing time to market and engineering efforts for automakers. It offers features like enhanced traffic notifications, communication between the car and the environment, and improved connected mobility experiences focused on entertainment, productivity, and situational awareness. The future-proof solution provides modular hardware upgradability and a scalable software architecture to maximize reuse across product variants, highlighting Harman and Qualcomm's collaboration to revolutionize automotive connectivity.

, Harman International launched the HARMAN Ready Connect 5G Telematics Control Unit (TCU), a significant advancement in automotive connectivity that leverages Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US) Snapdragon Digital Chassis. The 5G-enabled TCU is designed to deliver rich in-cabin experiences for consumers while reducing time to market and engineering efforts for automakers. It offers features like enhanced traffic notifications, communication between the car and the environment, and improved connected mobility experiences focused on entertainment, productivity, and situational awareness. The future-proof solution provides modular hardware upgradability and a scalable software architecture to maximize reuse across product variants, highlighting Harman and Qualcomm's collaboration to revolutionize automotive connectivity. In February 2024 , Karma Automotive's recent acquisition of Airbiquity's technology assets and software product portfolio marks a significant step towards enhancing its connected vehicle solutions. With Airbiquity's expertise in over-the-air updates, software development tools, data management, and analytics, developed over two Decades ago, Karma aimed to integrate these capabilities into its Karma Cloud Services and embedded vehicle technology. This strategic move expands Karma's technological offerings and positions them to deliver software-defined and continuously connected vehicles, leveraging Airbiquity's established solutions deployed globally across diverse transportation industry customers.

Connected Car Market Size - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the connected car market and its sub-segments.

It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of critical drivers (Regulations mandating advanced features for enhanced user comfort, safety, and convenience; continuous developments in connected car technology and growing collaborations between OEMs and software & hardware providers; reduction in fuel consumption; increasing adoption of telematics and usage-based insurance; surge in premium vehicle demand), restraints (Lack of infrastructure for proper functioning of connected cars), opportunities (Emergence of various technologies, such as 5G and AI; developments in autonomous vehicles; developments of ride-sharing and mobility services), and challenges (Cybersecurity) influencing the growth of the connected car market.

(Regulations mandating advanced features for enhanced user comfort, safety, and convenience; continuous developments in connected car technology and growing collaborations between OEMs and software & hardware providers; reduction in fuel consumption; increasing adoption of telematics and usage-based insurance; surge in premium vehicle demand), restraints (Lack of infrastructure for proper functioning of connected cars), opportunities (Emergence of various technologies, such as 5G and AI; developments in autonomous vehicles; developments of ride-sharing and mobility services), and challenges (Cybersecurity) influencing the growth of the connected car market. Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies and new products launched in the connected car market.

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies and new products launched in the connected car market. Market Development: Comprehensive market information – the report analyses the authentication and brand protection market across varied regions.

Comprehensive market information – the report analyses the authentication and brand protection market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the connected car market.

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the connected car market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Continental AG ( Germany ), Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany ), Harman International (US), Visteon (US), and Airbiquity Inc (US). among others, in the connected car market.

