Congenica Appoints Dr. Heiner Dreismann as Non-Executive Director

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Congenica Ltd, a pioneering digital health company enabling accelerated interpretation of complex genomic data to improve disease characterization and diagnosis, has announced the appointment of Dr Heiner Dreismann as non-executive Director and Senior Independent Director on the board.



Heiner has over 35 years' experience in the global leadership of high-growth life sciences and healthcare businesses.



Dr Dreismann was previously the President and CEO of Roche Molecular Systems, the world leader in molecular diagnostics, where he made significant contributions to the organisational and financial growth of the company's molecular business area.



Other senior positions he held in Roche included Head of Global Business Development, Roche Diagnostics and Member of Roche's Global Diagnostic Executive Committee. Since leaving Roche he has served on the board of a number of private and public biotechnology and healthcare companies in the United States, Europe and Israel.



Commenting on his appointment Heiner said: "I am excited to join the board of Congenica, a company at the forefront of healthcare innovation that is bringing medical meaning to genomic data. I look forward to helping the company in its next stage of growth and in supporting healthcare professionals with its technologies to expedite the diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting millions of people worldwide."



Congenica Chairman, Dr Andy Richards CBE commented: "I am delighted to welcome Heiner to Congenica, and look forward to working with him as Senior Independent Director. His depth and breadth of understanding and international perspective of the Healthcare sector will be invaluable in supporting the company to scale up, to forge strategic partnerships and lead the way in clinical genomics and precision medicine."



About Congenica

Congenica is a digital health company enabling genomic medicine with the world's leading clinical decision support platform for the interpretation of complex genomic data. Congenica integrates genetic data into healthcare, empowering clinicians to provide life-changing answers that transform the lives of individuals, patients and their families.



Born out of pioneering research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the NHS, Congenica is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with a global footprint across the US and China. The Congenica platform is validated by the pivotal Genomics England 100,000 Genomes Project and is the exclusive clinical decision support solution for the NHS Genomic Medicine Service.



For more information visit www.congenica.com.

