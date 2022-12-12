Concrete Plasticizer and Super Plasticizer Market to Reach $10.4 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in usage of concrete plasticizer and super plasticizer in concrete applications, as they allow for reduced usage of water while simultaneously improving the fluidity and workability of the concrete mix, drive the growth of the global concrete plasticizer and super plasticizer market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Concrete Plasticizer and Super plasticizer Market by Type (Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF), Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF), Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS), Polycarboxylate Derivatives (PC)), by Form (Liquid, Powder), by Application (Ready Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, High-Performance Concrete, Others), by End-User (Residential Construction, Commercial Construction): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global concrete plasticizer and super plasticizer industry generated $5.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $10.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. Download Free Sample Report (265 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13625

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in usage of concrete plasticizer and super plasticizer in concrete applications, as they allow for reduced usage of water while simultaneously improving the fluidity and workability of the concrete mix, drive the growth of the global concrete plasticizer and super plasticizer market. However, high cost of concrete plasticizer and super plasticizer restricts the market growth. Moreover, rise in construction in all the countries especially the developing ones such as India, China, Vietnam, Brazil, and South Africa presents new opportunities in the coming years.





Covid-19 Scenario

· The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global concrete plasticizer and super plasticizer market, owing to temporary closure of production of superplasticizers during the lockdown.

· Supply chain disruptions, unavailability of raw materials, and less labor force caused major difficulties in 2020.

· The economic slowdown initially resulted in reduced spending on various applications of superplasticizers by the construction firms involved in residential & commercial buildings, and the infrastructure sector.

· As of mid-2022, the number of COVID-19 cases has diminished significantly, with the introduction of vaccines. This has led to the reopening of superplasticizers manufacturing companies at their full-scale capacities.





The polycarboxylate derivatives segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the polycarboxylate derivatives segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global concrete plasticizer and super plasticizer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Though they are relatively expensive, their low dosage is more than enough to the large dosage of SNF and SMF based superplasticizers. This is why, polycarboxylate derivatives-based superplasticizers are increasingly being used for precast concrete and for self-compacting concrete. However, the sulfonated naphthalene formaldehydes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The property of SNF to significantly reduce the water from the concrete mix has resulted in its widespread use in the concrete construction industry, especially in ready-mix and site-mix applications of concrete.





The liquid segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global concrete plasticizer and super plasticizer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to its ability to be mixed easily. However, the powder segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. Easy handling and storage of the powdered superplasticizers than their liquid counterpart is one of the factors making it widely available at the job site.

The ready-mix concrete segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the ready-mix concrete segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fourths of the global concrete plasticizer and super plasticizer market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Ready-mix concrete is prepared at a concrete mixing facility having competent workers and all the necessary machinery, leading to a highly accurate concrete mix. Therefore, resulting in a better-quality concrete mix. This is a major factor driving the demand for ready-mix concrete. However, the precast concrete segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031, as it offers a high-level dimensional accuracy, better finishes, and faster erection of the structure, which is not possible with the traditional style of construction.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global concrete plasticizer and super plasticizer market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, attributed to its large population and growing disposable income. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rapid development of infrastructure for boosting the tourism sector of Brazil and Argentina.

Leading Market Players: -

· Kao Corporation,

· Sika AG,

· Mapei,

· Enaspol as,

· MBCC Group,

· MUHU China Construction Materials Co., Ltd.,

· Tripolarcon,

· RHEIN-CHEMOTECHNIK GMBH,

· CHRYSO France,

· Arkema SA

SOURCE Allied Market Research