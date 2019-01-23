Concrete Fiber Market to be Driven by Growing Urbanization & Surge in Demand for Non-Corrosive Materials From Construction Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global concrete fiber market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Fiber-reinforced concrete (FRC), as the name suggests, contains fibrous material that increases its structural integrity. It contains short discrete fibers that are uniformly dispersed and randomly oriented. Fibers comprise steel fibers, glass fibers, synthetic fibers, and natural fibers that impart different properties to the concrete.

The factors that propel the growth of the concrete fiber market include growing urbanization and flourishing construction industry. The other factors include a wide range of applications such as mining, road construction, and surge in demand for non-corrosive materials. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high operating cost. Concrete fiber market may be explored by type, end user, and geography. Concrete fiber market may be explored by type as Steel Concrete Fiber, Synthetic Concrete Fiber, Natural Concrete Fiber, Glass Concrete Fiber, and Basalt Fiber Reinforced Concrete. Concrete fiber market could be explored based on the end user as Building & Construction, Transport Infrastructure, Industrial Flooring, Mining, and Others. The "Transport Infrastructure" segment led the concrete fiber market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023. The key factor that could be attributed to the growth include growing demand for concrete fiber in the road industry.

Concrete fiber market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America accounted for the major share of the concrete fiber market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of market includes increasing usage of steel and synthetic concrete fiber across numerous end-use industries and accessibility of skilled workforce in countries. North America is followed by the Asia-Pacific region.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the concrete fiber market comprise BASF SE, ABC Polymer Industries, Cemex SAB de CV, Bekaert SA, Fibercon International Inc., The Euclid Chemical Company, Forta Corporation, Nycon Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies, UltraTech Cement Limited, Owens Corning, and Sika AG Propex Operating Company LLC. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

The Global Market for concrete fiber to 2023 offers detailed coverage of concrete fiber industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading concrete fiber producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the concrete fiber.

