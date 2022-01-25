Concordium Joins Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN)

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordium, the first layer-1 blockchain with built-in protocol level user identity, becomes a member of SiBAN to provide sovereignty and social justice for the future economy via its regulatory compliant blockchain solution.

SiBAN's sole mission is to promote blockchain education and adoption in Nigeria; self-regulate the blockchain and cryptocurrency space for consumer protection and investor confidence in the country; and champion blockchain advocacy, regulations, and reforms towards ensuring that both private and public sectors embrace blockchain technology to transform lives, businesses, and governance in Nigeria.

It was founded by stakeholders in Nigeria's blockchain and cryptocurrency community for the purpose of: supporting players in the space, educating users and members of the public about the blockchain technology, promoting adoption by both private and public bodies, ensuring consumer protection and safeguards against scams, and working with regulators to help maximize the untapped potentials of the blockchain.

The admission of Concordium into SiBAN is a significant step in bringing its blockchain solution to the Nigerian public. Concordium is a blockchain solution built for the future economy, it's innovative identity layer at the protocol level offers transactional privacy whilst allowing accountability to relevant regulators, aligns well with SiBAN mission making this an important initiative in the space.

"It is a privilege for Concordium to join the Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria. Concordium has spent years researching and building a compliance ready blockchain made for global adoption and to support the future economy. Naturally, our next step is to introduce our technology in Nigeria, a regional leader in Blockchain adoption, and Africa as a whole. Together with the association, we hope to continue driving the interesting innovation which blockchain supports" says Lone Fønss Schrøder, CEO Concordium.

By becoming a member of SiBAN, Concordium's voice will be one of few who are committed to innovation, blockchain solutions provider for the future economy. Our membership with the SiBAN is an important step in this journey.

