Concordium airdrops $2.5 million worth of tokens towards decentralization of $CCD

ZURICH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordium, the layer 1 blockchain with an ID layer at the protocol level, has announced an airdrop of 4,500,000 of its CCD token, worth $2,5 million to all the users who have downloaded their wallet.

Concordium CEO Lone Fønss Schrøder explained the reasoning behind the airdrop: "This airdrop is part of Concordium's further plans of decentralization of the network and follows the successful initial airdrop that we created for our core original founding community."

"By awarding tokens to our faithful community and new members we help users and developers with the first $CCD they need to interact on the Concordium network and in deploying smart contracts on Concordium" added Lars Seier Chaistensen, Concordium s founder and Chairman.

In signing up for Concordium´s AirDrop users must perform a few steps, such as assisting in validating some of the network's mechanisms. Users can gain access to a pool of $CDD to be evenly distributed amongst participating new members of our community.

To participate in the airdrop, users just need to download Concordium's wallet until December 20th, 2021 11:59 PM CET.

More news from Concordium

Last week, Concordium announced the launch of the first blockchain focused Regulated (Reg.) Decentralized Finance Lab The Reg. DeFi Lab will establish a funding vehicle and allocate up to $100 M in $CCD in the form of grants and investments through its community endowment program.

Concordium also announced that the Norwegian Grandmaster, reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen´s Play Magnus Group has chosen Concordium as a partner for Chess NFT´s.

Concordium has also communicated that its cryptocurrency, the $CCD will soon be listed.

About Concordium

Concordium is a Public and Proof-of-Stake blockchain with a unique ID layer at the protocol. Concordium differs by offering fast and real finality with low transaction fees, stable in FIAT, expressed in CCD, its native token.

By introducing built-in identity management at the protocol level and zero-knowledge proofs, Concordium eases compliance by replacing anonymity with perfect identifiable privacy.

*Airdrop is not available to residents of the following countries: All US territories,

Afghanistan, Belarus, Burundi, Canada, Central African Republic, China, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Guinea-BissauIran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, North Korea, South Sudan, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine (Crimea), Venezuela, Yemen, Zimbabwe.

