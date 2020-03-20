Concordia Maritime AB (publ) Releases the Annual Report for 2019
20 Mar, 2020, 13:25 GMT
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual report, which also includes Concordia Maritime's sustainability report, is now available on the company's website (concordiamaritime.com).
The English translation of the Annual Report will be available in the middle of April 2020. The Annual General Meeting will be held 29 April 2020.
This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at approx 14:00 CET on 20th of March 2020.
For more information, please contact:
Ola Helgesson
CFO
Concordia Maritime AB
Office: +45-88938661
Mobile: +46-704-855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com
