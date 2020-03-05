Conco Services Corporation Announces New Partnership with BGI Energy Services Ltd in Nigeria

PITTSBURGH, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services Corporation announces BGI Energy Services Ltd as its exclusive distributor in Nigeria. BGI Energy Services Ltd (formerly known as Broad Global Investment Ltd.) was incorporated in 1991 as a service provider to the oil, gas, and power markets. Their services and expertise include engineering, construction and procurement, installation, instrument calibration, facility automation, process control, instrumentation and drilling support services, and technical manpower supply. BGI Energy Services Ltd will now also be adding Conco tube cleaning products and services to its portfolio. Through this partnership, Conco aims to extend its reach into the Sub-Saharan market.