Concept Environmental Solutions joins Celnor Group

LONDON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celnor Group are pleased to announce that Concept Environmental Solutions has become its 14th member company, joining our Safety and Compliance division.

With offices across the UK, Concept Environmental Solutions specialise in water, air, and fire testing for a variety of sectors including education, hospitality, healthcare, leisure, transport and many more. The business is led by Managing Director, Ben Gibson, who will remain MD.

Celnor logo

Concept Environmental Solutions employ over 60 professionals who provide expertise in water testing, Legionella risk management, fire damper safety and indoor air quality testing, ventilation hygiene, as well as bespoke project solutions for larger clients. They also offer clients IIRSM approved/CPD certified Legionella training courses as well as consultancy on a wide variety of safety solutions.

"We're delighted to be joining the Celnor Group. We'll be able to offer an improved range of services to our existing clients and collaborate with other member companies to support new and larger clients. I'm pleased that we'll be able to invest more into training our staff and accelerate their career development by sharing expertise across the Group." Managing Director, Ben Gibson.

He continues, "We have an exciting plan for the next five years which the team and I look forward to progressing with the support of Simon and the wider Celnor team".

Simon Parrington, Celnor founder and Group CEO, added, "Concept Environmental Solutions is another great addition to our Group, offering complementary services to several of our other businesses. The impressive growth of the company over the last 11 years and their values and mission makes them a perfect fit for the Group. I look forward to investing in them and seeing the business expand to the next stage of growth."

He continues, "Concept is a great complement to our existing water testing capabilities at Riverside Environmental and HBE UK".

Founded in 2023, Celnor is a group of complementary businesses offering a broad range of inspection, testing, certification, and compliance (TICC) services to commercial clients across the UK.

Find out more about Concept Environmental Solutions

About Celnor

Founded in 2023 by Simon Parrington, Celnor Group is made up of businesses in the testing, inspection, certification and compliance (TICC) industry. There are 14 Group member companies spanning four divisions – Built environment, Life Sciences, Risk Management, and Safety and Compliance, with coverage across the UK and over 500 colleagues. Celnor's mission is to secure and support the future of independent businesses in the TICC industries by providing them with the expertise and investment they need to grow autonomously and create a group of companies that benefit from the entrepreneurial approach associated with small firms, but supported by the scale, investment and ambition of a larger firm.

CONTACT: Emma Cooper, emma.cooper@celnor.com, 07980905771

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453477/conceptes_logo_Outline.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453478/Celnor_Stacked_Logo_blue.jpg