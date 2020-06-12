Compuware Announces Day One Support for IBM® CICS® Transaction Server for z/OS® V5.6

DETROIT, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compuware Corporation, a BMC company and the leading provider of software for mainframe DevOps, is pleased to announce Day One support for IBM® CICS® Transaction Server V5.6

Compuware worked in collaboration with IBM to ensure that its solutions—including Compuware Abend-AID, File-AID, Strobe, Topaz and Xpediter—work seamlessly for z/OS® customers installing or upgrading to this newest version of IBM CICS Transaction Server.

CICS Transaction Server V5.6 delivers significant new capabilities that improve the developer experience as well as security, resilience, and management enhancements.

"Day One interoperability between Compuware products and IBM CICS Transaction Server V5.6 means customers can start taking advantage of powerful new CICS capabilities that enhance the developer experience, as well as security, resilience, and management improvements, when they upgrade to the new version of CICS," said Sam Knutson, Vice President of Product Management for Compuware. "On July 1, Compuware will deliver our 23rd consecutive quarter of net new innovations, enhancements to classic offerings, CX improvements and more, aimed at helping our customers materially improve software development and delivery quality, velocity and efficiency."

