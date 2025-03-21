CompTIA will highlight essential skills needed in government for a secure and AI-driven future at Innovation 2025

LONDON, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The critical need for upskilling and reskilling civil servants who lead innovation and transformation in the public sector is the focus for CompTIA, Inc. at the Innovation 2025 conference 25-26 March in London.

Set for March 25-26, Innovation 2025 is a unique exhibition and conference that brings together government leaders from across the globe who are responsible for the transformation and acceleration of their public sector organisations and services. The conference is co-hosted by the UK Government, UK Civil Service and the Cabinet Office.

As the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products, CompTIA is uniquely positioned to advise public sector leaders on skills-building pathways for staff members using and working with technology. CompTIA team members will be available throughout the conference at stand E28.

"Teams that continually add to their skill sets can drive organizational success, whether it's supporting digital transformation projects, leveraging artificial intelligence, deploying robust cybersecurity defences or guaranteeing general usability of technology," said Jason Moss, senior vice president, EMEA, CompTIA.

On Wednesday, 26 March, Luke Barton, senior account executive, EMEA, CompTIA, will present on "Luke Barton will also be presenting Empowering the UK Workforce: Building Essential Skills for a Secure and AI-Driven Future." The session will take place on Impact Stage 2 beginning at 11:45 a.m.

"In today's fast-changing digital world, the UK government must adapt to emerging technologies, strengthen cyber resilience, and address new legislation," Barton explained. "CompTIA has a long history of working with government teams to help them develop the essential skills to keep pace with technological advancements and legislative challenges."

CompTIA plays a critical role in the global technology ecosystem. The largest vendor-neutral credentialing organization for technology workers, CompTIA has awarded over 3.6 million globally recognized certifications to tech professionals across the full range of employers and industries. With technology a driving force across every industry sector and business function, CompTIA is also at the forefront of supporting tech-adjacent job roles with best-in-class learning solutions and industry-recognized certifications that open doors to employment and career opportunities.

