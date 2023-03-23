COMPRESSED AIR CENTRE EXPANDS ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH HPC TO BECOME THE AUTHORISED DISTRIBUTOR FOR OXFORDSHIRE

CHESSINGTON, England, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compressed Air Centre is thrilled to announce its expanded partnership with HPC in 2023, building on its expertise in high efficiency, high reliability compressed air systems since 1992.

As the existing authorised distributor for Southwest London, Surrey, Berkshire, Hampshire and Isle of Wight, we are proud to have been awarded the distributorship for Oxfordshire by HPC. As the new authorised distributor for Oxfordshire, our extensive industry expertise will allow us to offer custom solutions and expert advice to customers in the region while further solidifying our presence in Berkshire, one of our recent acquisitions.

Compressed Air Centre will be placing greater emphasis on energy-saving solutions and assisting customers in achieving significant energy cost savings while also increasing the productivity of their compressed air equipment. The company offers an array of innovative solutions, including an advanced data logging service and a cloud-based digital platform, that provide customers with full visibility and control over their compressed air system. These tools allow customers to gain insights into the performance of their system and remotely monitor and adjust it with ease, ensuring optimal efficiency and productivity.

Managing Director Serge Santos stated, "We are extremely proud of the achievements that Compressed Air Centre has made over the last few years. Our service team and engineers have shown exceptional dedication and expertise, enabling us to provide outstanding customer service and support to our clients. This expansion of our partnership with HPC is a testament to the strength of our team and the quality of our service. We are eager to bring our industry-leading solutions and expertise to even more customers in the Oxfordshire region."

About Compressed Air Centre

Compressed Air Centre is committed to improving efficiency in the UK industry through expert advice and custom solutions. With a focus on high-efficiency compressed air systems since 1992, the company leverages innovative engineering and meticulous attention to detail to provide cost-effective solutions and trusted service to customers. Compressed Air Centre also provides comprehensive support, including emergency breakdown assistance, 24/7/365, for all major compressor brands.

The company offers a broad range of services and products, such as energy-saving equipment, design and installation, maintenance and support, monitoring and control, compressed air energy audits, nitrogen generation, oil-free compressors, and spare parts and accessories sales for compressed air systems.

About HPC

HPC has been the sole representative of the comprehensive KAESER range of quality, energy-efficient compressed air equipment in the UK for almost 40 years. HPC supports a network of exclusive, professional, and experienced distributor partners that cover the UK and are locally available to advise customers.

Contact Us

To learn more about Compressed Air Centre and our partnership with HPC, please visit our website at www.compressedair.co.uk, email us at info@compressedair.co.uk, follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/compressed-air-centre, or call us at 0208 974 2626.

SOURCE Compressed Air Centre