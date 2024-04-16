Compostable Mono-material Packaging Takes Center Stage: Market Poised to Reach US$ 6.26 Billion by 2034

A new report by Future Market Insights (FMI) reveals a booming market for mono-material packaging film. This surge is driven by a confluence of environmental concerns, stricter regulations, and a growing consumer appetite for eco-friendly products. Technological advancements are making these films a realistic option, while collaboration and a focus on circular economies are addressing the cost hurdle. This paves the way for a more sustainable future in packaging.

NEWARK, Del., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mono-material packaging film market is valued at US$ 4.17 billion in 2024. Looking ahead to 2034, the market anticipated to soar to US$ 6.26 billion. Forecasted with a promising 4.20% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, the mono-material packaging film adoption shows promising signs of expansion and sustainability. The mono-material packaging film industry is primarily driven by increasing environmental consciousness and regulatory pressures to reduce plastic waste. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations to curb plastic pollution, prompting industries to shift towards sustainable packaging solutions. Moreover, consumer demand for eco-friendly products is pushing manufacturers to adopt mono-material films, which are recyclable and biodegradable.

Advancements in packaging technology have led to the development of mono-material films with enhanced properties, such as improved barrier performance and shelf-life extension, further driving market growth. Furthermore, the rise of eCommerce and the need for lightweight, cost-effective packaging solutions are additional drivers propelling the growth of the mono-material packaging film industry.

Despite its promising growth trajectory, the mono-material packaging film industry faces several challenges and restraints. One significant barrier is the higher production costs associated with sustainable packaging materials compared to conventional plastics. This cost differential often discourages manufacturers from fully transitioning to mono-material films, especially in price-sensitive markets. Moreover, limitations in material availability and processing technologies may constrain the scalability of mono-material packaging solutions, particularly for specialized applications requiring specific material properties.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations across the packaging value chain can facilitate knowledge exchange and foster the development of novel packaging materials and technologies. Additionally, the growing emphasis on circular economy principles and initiatives to promote recycling and waste reduction present avenues for the expansion of the mono-material packaging film industry.

Innovation and sustainability are driving the latest trends in the mono-material packaging film industry. One notable trend is the development of mono-material films with advanced functionalities, such as antimicrobial properties, oxygen scavenging capabilities, and compostability. These enhanced films cater to diverse packaging requirements across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Moreover, there is a growing focus on smart packaging solutions integrating technologies such as RFID tags and QR codes for improved traceability and consumer engagement. Additionally, customization and personalization are emerging trends, with manufacturers offering bespoke mono-material films tailored to specific product requirements and branding preferences, further enhancing market competitiveness.

"The mono-material packaging film industry presents numerous opportunities for innovation and growth. With increasing consumer awareness and demand for sustainable packaging options, there is a burgeoning market for eco-friendly mono-material films. Manufacturers have the opportunity to capitalize on this demand by investing in research and development to enhance the performance and versatility of mono-material packaging solutions." Says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The plastic segment is projected to maintain a significant market share of 40% in 2024.

The food & beverage segment commands a substantial 35% market share in 2024.

The United States exhibits a steady but moderate CAGR of 3.8% in mono-material packaging film over the next decade.

exhibits a steady but moderate CAGR of 3.8% in mono-material packaging film over the next decade. The United Kingdom packaging film market is anticipated to grow at a rate of 3.4% annually until 2034.

packaging film market is anticipated to grow at a rate of 3.4% annually until 2034. Japan demonstrates a robust CAGR of 5.6% in mono-material packaging film adoption through 2034.

demonstrates a robust CAGR of 5.6% in mono-material packaging film adoption through 2034. China experiences a noteworthy CAGR of 5.5% for the adoption of mono-material packaging film.

experiences a noteworthy CAGR of 5.5% for the adoption of mono-material packaging film. India witnesses a remarkable spike in demand for mono-material packaging film, with a CAGR of 5.8% by 2034.

Competition Outlook of the Mono-material Packaging Film Market

The competition outlook in the mono-material packaging film market is characterized by intense rivalry among key players striving to differentiate their offerings and capture a larger market share. With sustainability becoming a paramount concern globally, companies are increasingly focusing on developing eco-friendly packaging solutions to meet consumer demands and regulatory requirements. This has led to a surge in innovation, with manufacturers investing in research and development to enhance the performance and recyclability of mono-material films. Additionally, strategic partnerships and collaborations are common strategies employed by players to expand their product portfolios and geographical reach, thus intensifying competition further.

As the demand for mono-material packaging films continues to rise across various industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care, market players are also vying to offer customized solutions tailored to specific application requirements. This has resulted in a proliferation of specialized products catering to different packaging needs, further fueling competition. Moreover, companies are increasingly adopting advanced manufacturing technologies and process optimization techniques to improve production efficiency and reduce costs, thereby gaining a competitive edge in the market. Overall, the mono-material packaging film market is witnessing fierce competition driven by the growing emphasis on sustainability and the quest for innovation among industry players.

Recent Developments:

Comexi debuts cutting-edge flexo and offset technology at drupa 2024, revealing the F1 Evolution flexo press and an extended CI offset press that will transform printing possibilities.

Jindal Films, a leading specialty film manufacturer headquartered in India , will launch groundbreaking mono-material barrier film solutions, BICOR 25 and 30 MBH568 films, at the CFIA tradeshow in Rennes, France , to assist packaging firms in complying with upcoming European recycling guidelines.

, will launch groundbreaking mono-material barrier film solutions, BICOR 25 and 30 MBH568 films, at the CFIA tradeshow in Rennes, , to assist packaging firms in complying with upcoming European recycling guidelines. LyondellBasell, an established global chemical industry leader headquartered in the United States , is thrilled to introduce Luflexen hyPE56PFA, a new high-density polymer innovation intended for advanced packaging film and technical film applications.

, is thrilled to introduce Luflexen hyPE56PFA, a new high-density polymer innovation intended for advanced packaging film and technical film applications. Coveris, based in the United States , has announced the imminent introduction of recycle-friendly monomaterial packaging solutions, including the new recyclable thermoforming film, Formpeel P, which will be displayed at the Compamed event in Düsseldorf, Germany .

, has announced the imminent introduction of recycle-friendly monomaterial packaging solutions, including the new recyclable thermoforming film, Formpeel P, which will be displayed at the Compamed event in Düsseldorf, . Amcor, a well-known producer of responsible packaging solutions based in Switzerland , has announced the debut of the next generation of Medical Laminates solutions, which will aid in the development of recyclable all-film packaging within the polyethylene stream.

