Complyport's new AI tool - ViCA.Chat - set to revolutionise compliance support services

LONDON, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViCA.Chat, the Virtual Compliance Assistant powered by AI technology, is set to transform regulatory compliance consulting. Developed by ComplyMAP Group's AI engineers and Complyport's compliance consulting teams, ViCA redefines compliance support services and propels governance, risk and compliance consulting into a new era of innovation.

Offering real-time assistance across a vast array of UK and EU regulatory frameworks, ViCA delivers unparalleled efficiency, detail and precision in disentangling and dealing with complicated regulatory frameworks.

The key differentiator of ViCA is its specialised and purposely constructed unique databases that leverage Complyport's 22 years of regulatory expertise, combined with tailored AI training tools, enabling ViCA to operate as an experienced compliance consultant. A dedicated human support team continuously improves and updates ViCA's knowledge and responses through a feedback loop process and quality assurance sessions. This powerful symbiosis of AI and human expertise sets ViCA apart and ensures businesses have the latest regulatory information instantaneously and seamlessly.

As a result, ViCA's specialised regulatory database goes beyond readily available online resources which feature into traditional AI tools. ViCA offers exclusive insights, proprietary regulatory interpretations, historical data, bespoke and purposely structured compliance documentation and templates. With advanced scraping capabilities, ViCA also extracts relevant data from selected websites and publicly available information, ensuring an up-to-date and comprehensive understanding of compliance requirements across industries.

From agile fintech startups to established law firms, financial institutions, regulatory bodies, insurance providers, as well as compliance consultants, ViCA seamlessly adapts to unique compliance needs. Its user-friendly interface ensures navigating and analysing regulatory data is swift and intuitive, streamlining the compliance workflow.

"ViCA is a game-changer in how regulatory compliance advice will be provided in the future", commented Luis Parra, Managing Director of ViCA. "With ViCA, compliance insights become available to all. No longer are regulated firms and responsible people overly dependent on advisors and compliance consultants. Through ViCA, the financial system will not only meet but exceed regulatory standards. Moreover, the level of information made available to the public will benefit society as a whole, in its interactions with the financial services sector."

Among ViCA's revolutionary features is its cost-effective model, allowing businesses to significantly reduce reliance on traditional spending with external consultants and advisors.

