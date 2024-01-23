ComplyCube Sets the Standard in Age Verification Compliance with Zero Non-Conformities

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyCube, a global leader in identity verification solutions, received the ACCS Technical Requirements for Age Check Systems and Data Protection and Privacy Certification, incorporating PAS 1296:2018 Code of Practice for Age Check Systems. The certification awarded by the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) underscores ComplyCube's unwavering commitment to the online protection of minors across various sectors.

ComplyCube Receives Age Verification Certification from ACCS with Zero Non-conformities

This milestone is increasingly important in light of the surge in global regulatory actions and online safety concerns, emphasizing the need for robust age verification. The Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) $170 million fine for COPPA violations in the US pinpoints the severity of non-compliance in protecting minors. In the UK, 45% of young internet users have encountered uncomfortable online content, emphasizing the need for adequate age controls. Similarly, Brazil's new regulatory framework for sports betting, a market expected to reach a projected volume of $1.70bn by 2028, highlights the crucial role of age verification in online gaming.

A notable highlight is ComplyCube's achievement of zero non-conformities, demonstrating the IDV SaaS platform's adherence to the highest standards in Age Verification and data protection. This is particularly significant considering the increasingly stringent global regulations surrounding online safety, such as the:

UK Online Safety Bill

EU GDPR and Digital Services Act

California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act (COPPA)

"Regulatory compliance in age-restricted sectors is not just a legal requirement but a moral obligation," said Joshua Dent, Business Strategy Manager at ComplyCube. "Our certification by ACCS, with zero non-conformities, showcases our market-leading ability to help businesses meet these expectations and build trust with their customers."

"Our relentless focus on innovation and compliance has been pivotal in achieving this milestone," added Dr. Tarek Nechma, CEO of ComplyCube. "This certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class age verification solutions, ensuring that online platforms are safe and accessible only to the appropriate age groups, without compromising on user privacy and data protection."

ComplyCube's cutting-edge Age Verification technology, which features advanced liveness detection and customizable automation rules, enables partnering businesses to verify the genuine presence of customers and comply with various age restriction regulations while maintaining a frictionless user experience.

The AI platform's ability to tailor thresholds to specific age requirements, coupled with its privacy-by-design PII Redaction capabilities, ensures that users only share necessary attributes, aligning with jurisdictional demands. Businesses requiring a lower level of identity assurance can opt for Age Estimation.

As ComplyCube continues to expand its global footprint, this certification reinforces its position as a leader in the identity verification space, ensuring safe and compliant online interactions across various industries and regions.

About ComplyCube

ComplyCube is an award-winning SaaS & API platform for Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) & Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, serving a global customer base across various sectors. Renowned for its ISO-certified platform with the fastest omnichannel integration turnaround in the market, ComplyCube offers Low/No-Code solutions, API, Mobile SDKs, Client Libraries, and CRM Integrations, making it a trusted partner in the age verification and online safety arena.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324864/Complycube_Certification_ACCS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148485/4508943/ComplyCube_Logo.jpg