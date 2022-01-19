Companion Animal Medicine Market Size Worth $32.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global companion animal medicine market size is anticipated to reach USD 32.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the market for companion animal medicine include the rising pet population, the prevalence of diseases, and the availability of pet insurance. In Canada for example, 58% of households owned at least one dog or cat in 2020, according to the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI). CAHI also reported a surge in feline vet visits following the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The market was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period

Growing R&D initiatives by major companies is estimated to be a key driver for the market

For instance, Dechra pharmaceuticals commercialized 15 products from its Le Vet R&D pipeline in 2019

Pet humanization is further contributing to increased expenditure on pets including pet medicines

According to APPA U.S. citizens spent about USD 31.4 billion on vet care and products in 2020. The category included expenditure on routine veterinary care, surgical procedures, and pharmaceuticals

The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market by distribution channel in 2020. The factors contributing to the large share include higher patient footfalls at hospitals and the convenience of buying the necessary medications as soon as the pet is diagnosed

North America held the largest share of about 36% in 2020 owing to well-established veterinary healthcare facilities, rising pet expenditure, and humanization of pets

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to grow at the fastest rate of over 10% due to the rising pet population and pet health awareness

Read 150 page market research report, "Companion Animal Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Horses), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The COVID-19 pandemic notably affected the market for companion animal medicine. The impact included dampened sales, supply chain challenges, operational hurdles, fall inpatient visits, and reduced demand. Elanco for instance reported a 20% decline in revenue during Q2 2020. The company's companion animal segment, in particular, was adversely impacted by the fall in brands in international markets and those administered in the clinic e.g. vaccines. The company reported a recovery in sales during H2 2020. Vetoquinol on the other hand reported an increase in sales, driven by its essential portfolio including veterinary drugs in 2020 despite limited access to vet clinics and hospitals due to lockdown protocols. Boehringer Ingelheim too registered increased sales in the companion animal segment.

With the rising number of pets across the globe, the trend of pet humanization has gained traction in several key markets. Pet parents are becoming increasingly aware of their pet's health, treatment, and wellbeing. This has increased the adoption of pet insurance to reduce the financial risks for pet parents. Petplan- the largest pet insurance provider in the U.K. offers insurance policies for various species including dogs, cats, horses, small mammals, birds, reptiles, rabbits, and multi-pet owners. These policies provide coverage for physical and online consultations, prescription medicine, diagnostic tests, surgery, dental injury, cancer treatment, and more.

The rising prevalence of diseases in pets is another key driver expected to contribute to market growth. Parasitic infections from internal and external parasites for example, commonly affect pets. Antibiotics and topical therapies are often prescribed in the case of pyoderma. However, further testing and routine bathing with medicated shampoos may be prescribed in case of chronic or recurring pyoderma. Viv Silky Shampoo by Vivaldis for example is indicated for a range of fungal and bacterial infections including superficial and deep pyoderma.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global companion animal medicine market on the basis of animal type and region:

Companion Animal Medicine Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Dogs

By Product



Biologics





Vaccines







By Type









Attenuated Live Vaccines











Inactivated Vaccines











Recombinant Vaccines











Toxoid











Others









By Indication









Distemper











Kennel cough (Parainfluenza)











Parvovirus











Canine herpes











Lyme Disease











Rabies







Others





Pharmaceuticals





Parasiticides







Anti-infectives







Anti-inflammatory







Analgesics







Others





Medicated Feed Additives



By Indication



Infectious Diseases





Dermatologic Diseases





Pain





Orthopedic Diseases





Behavioral Diseases





Other Indications



By Distribution Channel



Retail





E-Commerce





Hospital Pharmacy

Cats

By Product



Biologics





Vaccines







By Type









Attenuated Live Vaccines











Inactivated Vaccines











Recombinant Vaccines











Toxoid











Others









By Indication









Distemper











Kennel cough (Parainfluenza)











Parvovirus











Canine herpes











Lyme Disease











Rabies







Others





Pharmaceuticals





Parasiticides







Anti-infectives







Anti-inflammatory







Analgesics







Others





Medicated Feed Additives



By Indication



Infectious Diseases





Dermatologic Diseases





Pain





Orthopedic Diseases





Behavioral Diseases





Other Indications



By Distribution Channel



Retail





E-Commerce





Hospital Pharmacy

Horses

By Product



Biologics





Vaccines







Attenuated Live Vaccines









Inactivated Vaccines









Recombinant Vaccines









Toxoid









Others







Others





Pharmaceuticals





Parasiticides







Anti-infectives







Anti-inflammatory







Analgesics







Others





Medicated Feed Additives



By Indication



Infectious Diseases





Dermatologic Diseases





Pain





Orthopedic Diseases





Behavioral Diseases





Other Indications



By Distribution Channel



Retail





E-Commerce





Hospital Pharmacy

Companion Animal Medicine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of the Companion Animal Medicine Market

Merck & Co., Inc.

Ceva

Vetoquinol S.A.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco

Virbac

Bimeda, Inc.

Norbrook

Calier

Check out more studies related to companion animal health & treatment, published by Grand View Research:

Companion Animal Health Market Report | 2021-28 – The global companion animal health market size was valued at USD 18.67 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. A rise in the initiatives by the government and private sectors to help promote animal health is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

– The global companion animal health market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. A rise in the initiatives by the government and private sectors to help promote animal health is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. Companion Animal Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutics Market Report | 2021-26 – The global companion animal postoperative pain management therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 228.90 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The rise in pet surgical procedures, especially orthopedic and dental surgeries is propelling the demand for postoperative pain relievers.

– The global companion animal postoperative pain management therapeutics market size was estimated at in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The rise in pet surgical procedures, especially orthopedic and dental surgeries is propelling the demand for postoperative pain relievers. U.S. Companion Animal Health Market Report | 2021-26 – The U.S. companion animal health market size was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by growing adoption of companion animals in the country, coupled with increasing awareness among pet owners regarding animal diagnostics.

