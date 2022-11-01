Companies In The Plywood Market Are Integrating Automation And Robotics Into Their Operations To Enhance Productivity

The Business Research Company's plywood market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plywood companies are increasingly integrating automation and robotics in their operations to enhance productivity and reduce costs. Automation is being utilized to reduce the time taken for manufacturing reconstituted wood products and thereby improving process efficiency. For instance, in June 2019, many of the plywood industries units in Yamunanagar, India have started adopting automation in the manufacturing process, either partially or fully, due to rising labor costs and dwindling sales due to stagnation in the real estate sector.



The global plywood market size is expected to grow from $50.83 billion in 2021 to $54.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The global plywood market share is expected to grow to $79.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Request a free sample of the Plywood Market Report

Rising Urbanization Is A Major Driver For The Plywood Market Growth

Economic growth and a rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential and commercial buildings and furniture during the forecast period, thus driving the demand for plywood market. According to The World Bank, the world has nearly 57% of urban population in 2021. Further, according to the United Nations, the urban population is set to increase by almost 700 million by the year 2030 reaching a total of 5.2 billion. This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for wood materials for construction and furniture and drive the plywood market going forward.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Was The Largest Competitor In The Plywood Market In 2021

UPM-Kymmene Oyj was the largest competitor in the plywood market in 2021, with a 0.52% share of the market. UPM-KymmeneOyj is a forest products company that manufactures and distributes pulp, paper, plywood, sawn timber, labels and composites, wood sourcing & forestry products, specialty paper, bioenergy, biofuels for transport, biochemicals and nano products. UPM's growth strategy focuses on modernizing its production lines through strategic investments. For instance, in December 2021, UPM announced its plans to invest $9.83 million (€ 10 million) for the development of a plywood mill in Joensuu, Finland. This investment includes new workspaces, 720 square meters of new production space, and new production lines.

Plywood Market Segmentation

The global plywood market is segmented -

1) By Type: Softwood, Hardwood

2) By Application: Furniture, Flooring and Construction, Automotive Interiors, Packaging, Marine, Others

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial

See more on the Plywood Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Marine Plywood Global Market Report 2022 – By Application (Marine Applications, Non-Marine Applications), By Marine Applications (Deck, Dock, Boat, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Wood Products Market 2022 – By Type (Finished Wood Products, Wood Processing, Manufactured Wood Materials), By Application (Residential, Commercial), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Wood Processing Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Sawmills, Wood Preservation), By End-User Industry (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructural, Other End-User Industries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company