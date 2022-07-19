Companies In Performance Beverage Market Focusing On New Product Development As Demand Jumps

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance beverages are ready-to-drink products that provide instant energy to the consumers. Performance beverages mainly comprise of carbohydrate, fructose, protein, vitamins B & C, minerals such as magnesium, sodium and potassium and others. Performance beverage is a segment of functional beverage, which includes ready-to-drink enriched fruit beverage, sports beverage, nutraceutical beverage and energy beverage. Energy drinks basically consist of caffeine, sugar, and other ingredients for energy enhancement, such as herbal extracts, vitamins B. It is mostly used by the sports person, since it fulfills the required energy, and hydration, and also recovers the L-Glutamine muscle and joint recovery and L-Arginine hemodilution properties that enhance blood flow and lower blood pressure in the human body. Over the last couple of years, performance beverage market has shown a strong growth and is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate in terms of value over the next five to six years' forecast period. Companies in performance beverage market are focusing on new product development according to customer's preferences says a report from Persistence Market Research. Since taste is one of the major concerns for a beverage, companies have started offering performance beverages in various flavors. Many factors that drive global performance beverage market include increasing number of athletes and health concerns among consumers, which also helps to increase the growth of performance beverage market. Moreover, increasing number of creative promotional advertisements and innovative packaging are other growth drivers that are creating awareness among the consumers. Active companies in the market this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP).

Presently, North America including U.S., Western Europe including Germany, U.K., Italy, France, and Japan region are the lucrative markets for performance beverages. However, demand for performance beverages is increasing in the Latin American countries including Brazil and Mexico due to health awareness. It is also anticipated that in the near future Asia-pacific region is the most growing region in terms of value, since health consciousness and disposable income are rising among the developing countries of Asia-Pacific.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS: Splash Beverage Group Extends Distribution in Arizona with 86 Retail Locations Across Three Convenience Store Chains - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has extended the distribution of TapouT through agreements with three separate convenience store chains across Arizona. All four SKUs of TapouT Performance Drinks will now be available in CobbleStone AutoSpa locations, Carioca Convenience Stores and all of the 4-Sons Convenience Store locations.

Cobblestone, Carioca Convenience Stores and 4 Sons Convenience Stores manage restaurants and fueling / service stations across Arizona. In total, TapouT will now be available in an addition 86 high-traffic locations.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO, commented, "These three agreements place TapouT in an additional 86 premium high-volume locations across Arizona and come directly out of our partnership with Kalil Bottling. This is the blocking and tackling, chain by chain, large and small that builds brands, having distribution partners who understand this and know how to execute is invaluable. Kalil is of course one of the top distribution companies in the entire western U.S., and their support and reputation were critical in helping us secure these agreements along with other high-end grocery chains already announced. We believe the "cold-bottle" availability will be a significant driver of consumer acceptance and growth for TapouT. TapouT is best consumed cold, and as consumers visit these convenience stores during their daily routines, they will often grab a cold drink and consume it immediately after purchase. This represents another successful branch of our retail strategy and we're grateful to Kalil for their support and we look forward to further growing our brands awareness with them." CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Corona, an AB InBev global brand, recently celebrated season two of its award-winning original content series, Free Range Humans: Nature Is Calling, now streaming on Corona's YouTube channel .

In the past 200 years, the world's urban population has grown from 2 percent to 50 percent* (Population Reference Bureau, 2004). The most striking examples of this shift towards urbanization are the megacities which are home to 10 million-plus city dwellers who spend over 90 percent of their lives indoors, resulting in a profound disconnect from nature. The pandemic has further exacerbated this issue.

"People crave a connection to nature, but we're restricted by our daily routines and city living," said Felipe Ambra, Global Corona Vice President. "Free Range Humans is a joyful celebration of people reconnecting with nature. To bring this to life, we'll create limited-time oases for city dwellers to experience how even a few minutes with nature can positively impact their physical and mental wellbeing."

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) and Brown-Forman Corporation recently announced a global relationship to debut the iconic Jack & Coke cocktail as a branded, ready-to-drink (RTD) pre-mixed cocktail option.

Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola RTD, inspired by the classic bar cocktail, will be made with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola. The beverage will be available in markets around the world, with initial launch planned for Mexico in late 2022.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) recently published its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Summary since the launch of PepsiCo Positive (pep+) , a strategic end-to-end business transformation with sustainability and human capital at the center of how the company will create growth and value. The 2021 ESG Summary – an evolution from PepsiCo's prior Sustainability Reports – highlights how the company is leveraging its brands, people and scale to chart a new course to drive positive action for the planet and people. It also highlights progress made on industry-leading commitments.

pep+ is embedded in every part of PepsiCo's business and the 2021 ESG Summary details initial progress and real-world examples across three pillars – Positive Agriculture, Positive Value Chain and Positive Choices.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) America's largest grocery retailer, recently announced it will offer more Americans delivery through the addition of spoke facilities in Nashville, Tennessee and Maywood, Illinois. Working in conjunction with nearby fulfillment centers, Kroger Delivery will now reach customers in Greater Nashville and the Chicago Metro Area.

"Kroger Delivery offers customers a truly differentiated service. Orders are transported in refrigerated trucks and delivered by trained Kroger uniformed associates, giving customers an unparalleled white glove delivery experience," said Bill Bennett, KrogerVice President and Head of E-commerce. "Kroger Delivery is part of our rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem that provides customers with fresh and quality products when and where they want it – all with zero compromise and at an incredible value. "Local shoppers will also have access to the newly launched Boost by Kroger annual membership program. For either $59 or $99per year, Boost provides customers with benefits like unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more and two Fuel Points for every $1 spent on groceries and general merchandise purchases through Delivery, Pickup and in-stores. Kroger estimates the membership can save customers more than $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

