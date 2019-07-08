Community Management Is the Main Course for Hospitality Sector

LONDON, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media agencies catering to the hospitality sector are evolving their services with the growing trend of customers moving away from a one-way relationship with a brand to one that is more engaging and conversational. 71% of consumers who have had a positive experience with a brand on social media are likely to recommend it to their friends and family (Ambassador). Restaurants, hotels and other service industries are now witnessing a generation of high-value community engagement that's leading to a higher return on investment. Studies have predicted that for consumers, customer experience will be more important than price and product by 2020 (Walker study).

With 88% of people trusting reviews they find online as much as a personal recommendation (BrightLocal), this personal, two-way connection service is the start of the customer's journey. Restaurant and service customers now look to social platforms for general enquiries, customer service, booking tables, viewing menus and services, accept offers and discounts, enter competitions, post reviews, and enjoy a deeper dialogue with a brand. 39% of people say that they are unlikely to become attached to a brand unless they can interact with them via social media (Social Media Today). In fact, 90% of customers rate an "immediate" response as important or very important when they have a customer service question, thus the need for Community Management to become a key part of a brand's strategy. 74% of millennials report that their perception of a brand improves when the company responds to customers' social media enquiries, with 63% beginning their customer service interactions online (Microsoft).

3sixfive, the first UK based agency to focus solely on community, reputational and social media management in the hospitality and service sectors, has officially opened its doors with a host of clients. Founder & CEO Martin Giles says, "I'm excited about this new solution for this sector. It's the only service that brands are looking for when seeking to increase their community and reputation." This 'new word of mouth' marketing agency has over 30,000 interactions a month, is open 365 days a year with staff handling client engagement across a number of social and review platforms. No staff are located overseas and every team receives a two-week client induction in order to perfect the right tone of voice and customer service procedures. Managing over 800 social media pages for clients across the UK, 3sixfive is going from strength to strength.

For more information go to www.3sixfive.co.uk or contact info@3sixfive.co.uk , Samantha Dark, +44 (0) 77-865-0651, sam@samanthadarkpr.com.

Related Links

https://3sixfive.co.uk



SOURCE 3sixfive