Commercial Water Heater Market to reach USD 7 billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

Stringent building efficiency codes and standards coupled with increasing investment in green building projects is set to impact the water heater demand. Growing consumer awareness toward advantages of smart water heating equipment along with rising mandates toward installation of energy efficient equipment in educational and commercial institutes to limit the power consumption will encourage the product adoption. Furthermore, growing urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies, shifting consumer trend toward urban migration along with rising need to reduce the electricity bills will propel the commercial water heater market trends.

Storage water heating units is projected to grow owing to key characteristics including low installation & maintenance charges, high water holding capacity and simple operating system. Shifting customer focus toward modern and advanced products equipped with features comprising friendly user interface, uncompromised water pressure, and multi usage points will fuel the product demand. Escalating growth across the tourism sector coupled with increased spending toward research & development activities will further influence the product penetration.

Some major findings of the commercial water heater market report include:

The surging demand for hot water across hospitals, shopping complexes, hotels and other commercial establishments will drive the product penetration.

Rapid expansion of the building infrastructure along with ongoing development of smart cities and green buildings is projected to strengthen the business landscape.

Eminent players operating in the commercial water heater industry include A.O Smith, Linuo Ritter, Ariston Thermo , Jaguar and Viessman Manufacturing among others.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy wherein various industries including component manufacturing and construction continue to be impacted. The global manufacturers bear supply shortages on account of restrictions and lockdowns imposed by various state & regional governments. Moreover, the OEMs face numerous challenges to resume their production facilities owing to prevalent labor shortages. Nevertheless, the development of various healthcare facilities to face the ongoing pandemic coupled with the surging demand for minimal production will enhance the product penetration.

250-400 liters capacity systems will grow owing to surging demand for smart heating equipment in the commercial establishment including shopping complexes, government offices among others. Greater requirement of effective management and smart control systems majorly across the airports and malls is set to accelerate the commercial water heater market outlook.

The U.S. commercial water heater industry is projected to register more than 4% CAGR through 2026. Considerable growth along the service sector coupled with prevalent extreme climatic conditions will favour the industry landscape. Replacement & refurbishment of the existing water heating units with energy efficient designs is anticipated to fuel the product installation.

