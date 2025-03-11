Commercial Aircraft Market to Reach $260 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in air passenger traffic, growth in orders of new aircraft from developing countries, and the growth of low-cost carriers and the tourism industry drive the global commercial aircraft market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Commercial Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional and Business Jet, and Freighter), Size (Small Aircraft, Medium Aircraft, and Large Aircraft), and Application (Passenger and Cargo): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global commercial aircraft market size was valued at $157.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $260 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1706

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in air passenger traffic, growth of low-cost carriers and the tourism industry along with rise in orders for new aircraft from developing countries drive the commercial aircraft market. However, supply chain disruptions, aircraft delivery delays, and stringent regulatory and safety standards are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, advancements in electric and hybrid aircraft and the expansion of e-commerce and air cargo operations are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $157.3 billion Market Size in 2033 $260 billion CAGR 5.3 % No. of Pages in Report 341 Segments Covered • Aircraft Type, Size, Application, and Region. Drivers • Rise in air passenger traffic • Growth in orders of new aircraft from developing countries • Growth of the lowcost carriers and tourism industry Opportunities • Growth in advancement in electric and hybrid aircraft • E-commerce and air cargo growth Restraints • Supply chain disruptions and aircraft delivery delays • Stringent regulatory and safety standards

Buy This Research Report (341 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/285f92ada7ed14e7f89080aed37a23a4

The narrow body segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By aircraft type, the narrow body segment held the highest market share in 2023 and the same segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for cost-effective air travel and the expansion of low-cost carriers (LCCs). Airlines are focusing on maximizing profitability on short- and medium haul routes, making single-aisle aircraft such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 highly preferred.

The medium aircraft held the highest market share in 2023.

By size, the medium aircraft segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2023, due to the increasing demand for domestic and short-to-medium-haul international travel. This category, which includes aircraft with seating capacities ranging from 100 to 250 passengers, is dominated by popular models such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families. However, the small aircraft segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period driven by the need for improved regional connectivity and accessibility to remote areas. These aircraft, typically seating up to 100 passengers, play a crucial role in linking smaller cities and rural destinations to major aviation hubs.

The passenger segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By application, the passenger segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2033, driven by the increasing affordability of air travel and expanding airline networks. The rise of middle-class travelers, particularly in developing regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, is significantly boosting air passenger traffic. However, the cargo segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period fueled by the expansion of e-commerce and global trade. With the rise of online shopping, logistics companies and airlines are investing in dedicated freighter aircraft to meet the increasing demand for fast and efficient air cargo transportation.

North America held the highest market share in 2023.

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2033, owing to the presence of leading aircraft manufacturers, rise in e-commerce shipments, and increase in low-cost carrier activity. The U.S. is home to Boeing, one of the world's largest aircraft manufacturers, and has a mature aviation industry with continuous demand for fleet expansion and modernization. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, driven by a rise in air travel demand, fleet modernization, and expansion of e-commerce logistics. China leads the region with strong government support, increase in aircraft orders, and the development of the COMAC C919 to compete with Boeing and Airbus.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1706

Leading Market Players: -

Boeing

Airbus

COMAC

Embraer

Lockheed Martin

ATR

Bombardier

Textron

PJSC Yakovlev

Leonardo S.p.A.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global commercial aircraft market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain:

Satellite Connectivity Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-connectivity-market-A17100

Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-seat-actuation-systems-market-A07210

Aircraft Refurbishing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-refurbishing-market-A09100

Rocket Hybrid Propulsion Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rocket-hybrid-propulsion-market-A08614

Hybrid Aircraft Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hybrid-aircraft-market-A13306

Spacecraft Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/spacecraft-market-A10721

Aircraft Mounts Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-mounts-market-A07208

Aircraft Lighting Systems Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-lighting-systems-market

Aerostructures Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerostructures-market-A126733

Aircraft Oxygen System Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-oxygen-system-market-A13206

Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-artificial-intelligence-market-A11337

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/aerospace-and-defence

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg