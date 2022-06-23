Coming Soon: Women of Tomorrow NFT Collection Creates Opportunities for Women and Underrepresented Communities to Shape the Face of Web3

The project is spearheaded by Lanie Philippe, a veteran of the arts industry and mother to a savvy NFT-investing son. In early 2020, Lanie recognized the endless possibilities that NFTs and web3 hold for women to help shape the collective future. Today, with the support of her son and artist friend, Lanie is sharing her passion and vision for a more welcoming tomorrow with the world.

Women of Tomorrow aims to uplift women and underrepresented communities to make their mark on web3 through a variety of global initiatives:

Enhancing Education: The Women of Tomorrow Education Programme will help creators and collectors navigate web3 to ensure it remains inclusive for everyone.

The Women of Tomorrow Education Programme will help creators and collectors navigate web3 to ensure it remains inclusive for everyone. Creating Opportunities: Women of Tomorrow will deposit 5% of its primary sales into an Innovation Vault. The funds will be used to support emerging NFT artists and innovators striving to build businesses in web3.

Women of Tomorrow will deposit 5% of its primary sales into an Innovation Vault. The funds will be used to support emerging NFT artists and innovators striving to build businesses in web3. Empowering the Next Generation: The Women of Tomorrow Incubator Programme will support creatives, designers and small retail businesses in gaining access to mentorship and networking opportunities to help them grow in web3.

"I saw this as an opportunity to invite people from all backgrounds to get involved in the building of web3. I believe web3 represents a future where anyone can make it, and I hope that our story serves as inspiration for other women and mothers to help create a tomorrow in which we are proud to raise our children," said Lanie Philippe, Founder & CEO.

About the Artist

Emerging, mission-driven artists are invited to design the Women of Tomorrow's NFT collections. The first feature artist, Nigerian-born mixed-media artist Caroline Chinakwe, designed the Women from more than 950 media collages and hand-drawn elements. Their diverse skin collages represent the artist's belief that all cultures and races should be represented, embraced and celebrated.

About Women of Tomorrow

Women of Tomorrow is a collection of 4,000 unique NFTs stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and will be available on July 13, 2022, with a mint price of 0.17 ETH. The project's mission is to empower individuals to make their mark in web3 and ignite change worldwide through art and innovation. We are a global community of doers and makers uplifting women of all backgrounds to create a more diverse and inclusive tomorrow.

In addition to unique pieces of art, the NFTs also serve as utility tokens that unlock special ownership perks such as commercial rights, royalties, airdrops and access to community events around the world.

Download press images here.

All images to be credited © Women of Tomorrow

For additional information, visit https://womenoftomorrownft.com/ | @womenoftomorrow.nft | @women_of_tmw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846150/Women_of_Tomorrow.jpg

SOURCE Women of Tomorrow