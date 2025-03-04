Coming change of the Chair of the Board of Directors

News provided by

H+H International A/S

04 Mar, 2025, 19:32 GMT

Company announcement No. 573, 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as "H+H" or "the Company") hereby announces the following:

CHAIR KENT ARENTOFT STEPS DOWN AFTER 12 YEARS OF LEADERSHIP

Chair Kent Arentoft has informed the Board of Directors that he will step down at the coming annual general meeting on 8 April 2025 and leave the Board of Directors. Kent Arentoft has acted as Chair since April 2013 when he was first elected as board member.

Under his guidance, H+H has experienced significant growth, consolidating the Polish AAC market, expanding into CSU production in Poland and CWE in 2018, and establishing the UK business as the market leader, securing a strong position across all key regions. Over the past two years, H+H has navigated a major transformation, addressing macroeconomic challenges by streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and strengthening financial resilience. With the company now in a solid position and well-equipped to capitalise on future opportunities, Kent Arentoft has decided that the time is right to step aside.

Provided the Board of Directors' proposal for board member candidates is approved at the coming annual general meeting, the newly elected Board of Directors plans to appoint current Vice Chair Miguel Kohlmann as new Chair of the Board of Directors. Miguel Kohlmann has been a board member since 2018 and Vice Chair since 2024. He has extensive management experience in building materials and industry on a global scale.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4113029/3301545.pdf

573 - Coming change of the Chair of the Board of Directors

Also from this source

H+H International A/S: Financial results for 2024 and outlook for 2025

CEO JÖRG BRINKMANN "Over the past two years, we have transformed H+H into a stronger and more resilient company, prepared for future growth. We took...

Interim Financial Report, Q3 2024

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER JÖRG BRINKMANN QUOTE "Overall, I am very pleased with our Q3 performance. Our gross margin improved to 24%, better reflecting ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics