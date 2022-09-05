Comic Book Market Size to Reach USD 23110 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Comic Book Industry is Segmented by Type (Physical Comic Book, Digital Comic Book), by Application (Retail Store, Bookstore, Online Sales): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Comics Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Comic Book market size is estimated to be worth USD 12900 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 23110 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Comic Book Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a startling and unparalleled impact on the world, and the comic books market has benefited from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additionally, the expansion of the comic book market is fueled by the popularity of comic events, comic book movie adaptations, and the use of digital technologies.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF COMIC BOOK MARKET:

The popularity of comic books nowadays is not a result of genuine comic books, but rather the numerous comic book adaptations that can be found on television, in movies, and online. Thanks to A-list creatives and culturally significant films like the Academy Award-winning The Dark Knight, Black Panther, and Joker, all of which have made north of $1 billion at the global box office, what was once regarded as lowbrow amusement has now become complex art. This factor is expected to drive the Comic Book market growth.

The growing acceptance of comics among people has been significantly influenced by the growth in popularity of comic events like Comic-Con. As more movies and animated series are produced, the popularity of superhero comic brands is steadily growing, which is expected to support the Comic Book market expansion.

Digital technology is becoming more widely used in this sector, which has a big impact on the explosive growth of comic book readership. This is because readers now have more convenient global access to their favorite comics thanks to digital technology. Digital comic book sales have increased during the forecast period. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the comic book market. In order to get their monthly comic needs while on home lockdown due to the pandemic, many desperate comic book readers bought digital comics.

Additionally, the growing number of kids who own smartphones is probably going to increase the demand for digital comics. Over half of American youngsters now own smartphones, which suggests there is a large market for digital comic content in the region.

COMIC BOOK MARKET SHARE

Based on region, Europe is the largest market, with a market share of about 78%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.

Top Companies in the Comic Book Market:

Global key players in Comic Book include Naver Corporation, Shueisha, Shogakukan, The Walt Disney Company, Kodansha and Kadokawa Future Publishing, etc. The top five players occupy a share of about 31%.

Other Companies are:

Image Comics

IDW Publishing

Boom! Studios

Kodansha

Akita Shoten

Futabasha

BAMBOO

Casterman

Cinebook.

