Come Discover Colorful Guiyang featuring "Thousand Parks, Thousand Paths"

GUIYANG, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com

The beautiful scenery of Moon Lake in the Moon Lake Park of SW China’s Guiyang.

At 8 a.m. in the morning, in the outdoor fitness area of Guanshanhu Park in Guiyang City, 62-year-old Zhang Huaiyi and his wife engage in exercise together. The fitness equipment provides detailed instructions, and scanning the QR code allows access to fitness data. At 6 p.m., at the community's multi-functional sports field of Future Ark, Mr. Chen and his friends gather to play basketball. The professional sports facilities attracted numerous young people for workouts. At 7 p.m., on the fitness trail within Guanshanhu Park, a continuous stream of people can be seen running and walking. Guiyang City's "15-minute fitness circle" initiative has made many citizens become fitness enthusiasts.

Leveraging the ecological resources of the two-ring green belt in Guiyang, the city has planned and developed the "Cool Guiyang · Thousand Parks, Thousand Paths" circular fitness trail in Gui'an.

It is understood that the total length of the fitness trail in Guiyang is 726.9 kilometers, covering 6 districts, 3 counties, 1 city, and Gui'an New District. There are approximately 2,000 sports facilities, all within a one-kilometer radius, including boxing gyms, basketball courts, table tennis halls, tennis courts, badminton halls, gymnastics halls, and various other sports venues. These include the Guiyang Olympic Sports Center, Guiyang National Fitness Center, Guanshanhu Ecological Sports Park, Guishan Mountain Sports Park, Denggao Yunshan Ecological Sports Park, and Yunman Lake Ecological Sports Park, which are open to the public. Citizens can conveniently reach sports facilities through the Guiyang fitness trail and meet their fitness needs within a 15-minute living circle.

With the introduction of the "Thousand Parks + Thousand Trails" policy, Guiyang, a city known for its reputation of "mountains within the city and city within the mountains", is continuously expanding its green spaces, connecting the city with nature, and providing more outdoor recreational destinations for its residents.

Among these numerous parks and trails, there are many stunning "internet-famous check-in spots". Moon Lake Park is one of the best. The park's camping base, cycling paths, and light intensity outdoor activity areas provide a rich and colorful experience for the citizens.

In addition to Moon Lake Park, Guiyang City has also partnered with "Mafengwo" to establish its domestic headquarters in Guiyang. Together, they have jointly launched a diverse range of high-quality activities, encompassing camping, cycling, trendy outdoor adventures, and urban exploration. In recent years, Mafengwo has invested in and led various new tourism marketing, homestay campsite businesses, micro-vacation destinations, small group tours, and other new tourism projects in Guizhou.

Sun Yunlei, President of the Travel Destination Institute of Mafengwo Tourism, said, "The idea we proposed for Guizhou is mass-scale personalized tourism. The core of tourism consumption is ranging from tourism, travel to leisure activities. As long as leisure activities are very professional, the customer group is willing to pay for their interests and hobbies. Therefore, we need to understand the needs of the customer group and then provide new supply, create a tourism+ model, such as combining trendy sports with art, local culture."

In Guiyang, the integrated sports and tourism industry chain has already taken shape, covering various aspects from planning, and construction to operation. The development of this industry chain has not only propelled the coordinated development of the city's sports and tourism industries, but has also injected new vitality into its economy, culture and tourism.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218560/The_beautiful_scenery_Moon_Lake_Moon_Lake_Park_SW_China_s.jpg

SOURCE Huanqiu.com