Color Cosmetics and Skin Care Products to Account for 66% of Isohexadecane Sales

Top 2 Isohexadecane Market Players to Command Over 60% Sales

The isohexadecane market study published by Fact.MR offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analyses of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies and segments.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global isohexadecane market is projected to witness steady growth through 2021 & beyond with growing demand for premium personal and skin care products. Increasing application of isohexadecane and petroleum-based isohexadecane for the production of sun care and skin care products will boost the market.

Growing awareness among the millennials regarding their skin care have accelerated the demand for premium personal care products. Hence, key manufacturers of isohexadecane are collaborating with local and regional personal care and cosmetic industry players to increase their revenues.

However, with growing preference towards natural and organic personal care products, adoption of isohexadecane is expected to decline over the years. This, in turn, is expected to hamper the sales.

As per Fact.MR, the market registered sluggish growth at 3% CAGR between 2014 and 2019. Demand is expected to increase with increasing presence of local players in economies such as India, Vietnam, and Brazil surges.

Also, following the outbreak of COVID-19, millennials in aforementioned countries are increasingly becoming conscious regarding their personal hygiene and skin care routines. Hence, sales of hair color, sun care, and antiperspirants/deodorants products witnessed an uptick during the FQ-20.

Against this backdrop, key players have surged the adoption of isohexadecane to capitalize on the growing demand for premium personal care and cosmetic products. Regionally, ASEAN countries are expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2019 and 2029, estimates Fact.MR.

"Increasing adoption of petroleum-based isohexadecane for the production of premium cosmetic products is expected to propel the sales. Also, with growth demand for such premium products across India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Vietnam, key players are joining hands with personal care and cosmetics industry players to gain competitive edge," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of end-use application, hair care products segment is expected to witness fastest growth in the isohexadecane market through 2021

Color cosmetics and skin care products segment, collectively, are expected to account for the largest demand share over the forecast period

China is expected to emerge as the most lucrative pocket in East Asia owing to the increasing demand for premium hair and skin cosmetics products

is expected to emerge as the most lucrative pocket in owing to the increasing demand for premium hair and skin cosmetics products India and Brazil are expected to lead the growth in South Asia and Latin America isohexadecane market over the forecast period

and are expected to lead the growth in and isohexadecane market over the forecast period With strong presence of leading players and growing demand for sun care and skin cosmetic products, the U.S. is expected to dominate North America isohexadecane market

Growth Drivers:

Increasing application of isohexadecane for the production of antiperspirants and deodorants will boost the market

Growing sales of premium products in developed economies such as the U.S., Germany , and the U.K. will accelerate the demand for isohexadecane for the production of skin care products

, and the U.K. will accelerate the demand for isohexadecane for the production of skin care products Emergence of premium personal care products manufacturers in emerging economies such as Vietnam , Brazil , and Indonesia will create growth opportunities for the market players in these countries

Key Restraints:

Rising inclination towards natural and organic cosmetic products might hamper the sales of petroleum based isohexadecane over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR, the global isohexadecane market is expected to be consolidated in nature. The market is dominated by two global players, Croda International PLC and INEOS Oligomers, accounting for nearly 60% of market share.

Key players operating in isohexadecane market are aiming for strategic collaborations with personal care and cosmetic giants to increase their revenues. They are also investing heavily in product development to launch enhanced products and expand their customer base.

For instance, SEPPIC manufactures and distributes specialty ingredients such as isohexadecane for the personal care and cosmetics industry. The company manufactured product Montanov 82, a low viscosity product, launched as an 'Afterparty' make-up remover.

Key Players in the Isohexadecane Market Include:

Croda International PLC

Ineos Oligomers

RITA Corporation

The Innovation Company

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Others

More Valuable Insights on Isohexadecane Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the isohexadecane market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period from 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the global isohexadecane market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

End-Use:

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Antiperspirants & Deodorants

Color Cosmetics

Bath, Shower & Soaps

Sun Care Products

Shaving/Hair Removal Products

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania MEA

Key Questions Covered in Isohexadecane Market Report

The report offers insight into the isohexadecane market demand outlook for 2019-2029.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for isohexadecane market between 2019 and 2029.

Isohexadecane market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Isohexadecane market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

