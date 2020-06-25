Collision From Home: Testing, Testing: Medtech Startup GlucoActive Crowned Winner of Collision's First Online-only PITCH Competition

TORONTO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, glucose monitoring startup GlucoActive was announced as the winner of Collision's annual PITCH competition. This year, the competition took place online for the first time, inviting hundreds of startups to compete and be judged by some of the world's leading investors.

GlucoActive is a non-invasive glucose monitoring laser device. Founded in 2016 in Poland, and currently at seed stage, the medtech startup is already past the first stage of clinical trials for the device, which will help to diagnose up to 20 percent of the world's population who currently go undiagnosed for diabetes.

"10 percent of the global population suffers from diabetes, while up to 20 percent of the population are undiagnosed, leading to 3.7 million deaths annually," said Robert Stacherski, CEO of GlucoActive.

"In contrast to traditional glucose methods, which cause pain…we use completely non-invasive laser light, which penetrates the skin and reacts only and directly with the glucose molecules to determine the blood's glucose level," Stacherski continues.

GlucoActive pitched against 300 startups to win the final round against security startup Sym and AI speech coach Orai. It's the second year in a row an alternative glucose monitoring startup has won the PITCH competition. Web Summit 2019 winner Nutrix also helps diagnose and monitor diabetes through saliva.

